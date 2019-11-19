ISRO has put India in a great space

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:17 IST

Space tech affects daily lives

NAYSA SETH

JB Petit High School

As a developing nation, India has made considerable progress in the space race. From its modest beginnings with Aryabhata, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has advanced rapidly to Chandrayaan-1 and 2, and Mangalyaan, which earned us the prestige of being one of the four countries in the world, and the first in Asia, to reach Mars’s orbit.

Space missions are important for scientific research.

These missions provide information about our solar system, answering critical questions about our origins. Information gathered by satellites also throws light on aspects of life on Earth, such as weather and geological mapping.

Development of indigenous satellite communication and remote sensing capabilities have made us self-reliant in national security and surveillance.

Space technology trickles down to our everyday life too, for example, the lightweight, compressed air tanks used in spacecrafts are now used by fire fighters. We also participate in global alliances, launching satellites and catering to communication requirements of other countries, thus proving ourselves as an evolving power in space technology.

The aspirations of over a billion people combined with the brilliance of ISRO make the potential of our space programme limitless.

As our ‘Missile Man’, Dr Abdul Kalam said: “You were born with wings. Don’t crawl. Learn to use them to fly...”

Inspires us to shoot for stars

PULAK BANERJEE HALDIYA

Bombay Scottish School, Powai

Space has been a compelling, captivating and even mysterious subject since time immemorial.

Ancient scholars studied the patterns of the movements of the stars, and made predictions about events in our own small planet.

More recently, however, we have begun to look at space with a more scientific approach with ISRO sending many missions to various planets to study their incredible features.

These missions help us in a variety of fields, ranging from astronomy to healthcare.

We have learnt a lot about our own planet and many other possibly life-bearing ones owing to these missions. By observing residual radiowave radiations, we obtained information about the Big Bang and the early stages of the universe. Space exploration may even provide solutions to other critical problems such as global warming.

Lastly, I want to talk about how space exploration missions help us as human beings; they help to get a lot of youth interested in science. The scientists working on the mission lost contact with the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2. However, all hope has not been lost, as the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is still working perfectly.

From this incident, we all must understand never to lose hope in life.

Exploration genuinely inspires, educates and motivates us to understand how stupendous space truly is; and how small we are in comparison.

Will make India global power

VED ADITYA SAVEE

Marble Arch School

India is known worldwide as a cradle of culture, traditions and originality. On the economic side of the world stage, it is viewed as a developing country.

The government is taking steps to re-establish India as a world power and ISRO’s projects are part of this plan. ISRO was the only organisation to reach Mars in its first attempt, as dramatised in the 2019 movie, Mission Mangal.

Despite the recent failure of the Vikram lander, ISRO announced plans to send manned and unmanned missions to space, which would be advantageous for the country.

The USA’s ability to put a man on the moon helped it progress in space technology and also made it a global power in science and innovation.

The same could happen for India. Moreover, these missions can have a lot of domestic benefits. More Indians would feel proud of the achievements.

Better weather monitoring would help farmers, and communication satellites of superior quality would improve connectivity.

Space missions will add glorious chapters to our country’s rich and varied history while placing it firmly on the world map.

Helps us foresee disasters

RAHUL PILLAI

Swami Vivekanand High School

You all must have heard about the recent launch of Chandrayaan-2. ISRO has launched several unmanned and few manned space missions since its inception.

But the real question in the minds of the people is, how do all these space missions benefit our country? Space missions benefit the country in many ways. For example, nowadays, the number of space missions launched by a country determines how developed it is. Furthermore, space exploration allows us to prepare for potential hazards. When we start exploring space, we discover new truths about our planet. Overall, we have gained the following results from the explorations so far: we have a better idea about the age of the universe; that there are thousands of galaxies out there; and we have a better understanding of planetary seasons. Space missions are one of the few mediums through which India can enter the league of the world’s top countries. As the famous author William Burroughs said, “Space travel is life enhancing and anything that is life enhancing is worth doing.”

Television, mobile phones, GPS powered by satellites

SURABHI VIKAS MORE

Apeejay School, Kharghar

After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-1, the Mars Orbiter Mission, ASTROSAT and Chandrayaan-2, ISRO has planned multiple manned and unmanned space missions such as Gaganyaan, ADITYA- L1, Mangalyaan-2.

Gaganyaan is ISRO’s first manned space mission and ISRO will launch it by December 2022. Aditya-L1 is meant to observe the Sun’s corona and ISRO has planned to launch it by April 2020. Mangalyaan-2 is a mission to Mars, planned to be launched by 2024. ISRO also plans to launch other satellite such as Risat 1A, NISAR, Chandrayaan-3 and we all hope for their success.

These missions are beneficial to the country in various ways as they help mankind solve questions about our planet and the history of our solar system. It helps us talk on our mobile phones, as calls would not be possible without satellite. It helps us get daily weather report. Satellites monitor signs of climate change, which can save lives as people can be warned before any natural disaster.

Space missions help us make scientific discoveries and various technologies that feed back into the economy and improve our lives on earth. Without space programmes, we wouldn’t have GPS, solar cells or UV filters in cameras. There is also medical research happening in space right now that could cure diseases and prolong human lives and space missions are important for our nation.

Sparks interest in science

HAZEL GAUTAM PUNMIYA

St Anthony Girls’ High School, Chembur

ISRO’s vision is to harness space technology for national development while pursuing space science research and planetary exploration. The Indian Space Research Organisation, popularly known as ISRO was formed in 1969, by Vikram Sarabhai, who identified the role and importance of space technology in a nation’s development.

The country has benefitted from these manned and unmanned missions in numerous ways.

These missions help in improving the understanding of the human body because of the experiments performed in space.

Talking on cell phones has become easy as long distance and overseas calls would be impossible without satellites. Some of the satellites monitor signs of climate change, such as melting ice and rising water.

These missions help in making scientific discoveries and getting younger people interested in science. Through these travels, our country will learn a lot more about space, the planets, our milky way, and more, which will definitely benefit the country.

As citizens of India, we should be honoured to be residing in a country where we have magnificent agencies such as ISRO. ISRO has upheld the mission of bringing space to the service of the nation. In this process, it has become one of the six largest space agencies in the world.

Satellites keep an eye on our borders, monitor weather

JIANA ASHISH LAKDAWALA

The Cathedral and John Connon School

Let me commence by saying that space astronomy is one of the most advanced sciences and also the most expensive. It helps us understand the universe and its myriad ways.

ISRO’s programmes are genuinely intriguing.

They consist of — launch vehicle technology which helps astronauts to go to space; satellite technology, which helps us create our own advanced satellites; and space exploration, which helps us initiate space probes like Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan.

The integral question remains though: How do ISRO’s path-breaking efforts actually benefit the nation? ISRO’s satellite technology helps us in countless ways.

Satellites guard the length and breadth of India from predators like the ever-watchful hawk — they can thwart deadly missiles from entering Indian skies and shores.

Satellites help compare present and past forest cover and agricultural land.

They help us identify mining sources, mapping, determining soil quality, track tree cover depletion, monitor weather conditions, urban planning, etc.

The lightweight material used in making space shuttles, at the behest of the honourable ex-president, the late Dr Abdul Kalam, is now used to make prosthetics.

ISRO’s ceaseless efforts helped India to develop its own GPS system. We no longer have to pay USA, Russia or European nations for using their GPS. Today, the remotest corners of India have access to quality education because of the massive communication reach of the satellites.

ISRO’s persistent efforts have helped provide internet access to the remotest corners of India.

The country is the sixth among 195 nations to have its own space programme.

Isn’t it commendable and a moment to cherish for us Indians?

Answers to our past, future

MIRON ZUBIN SHROFF

St Mary’s School (ICSE) Mazagaon

Space exploration and travel has been a fascination for mankind for many centuries now.

This has certainly led to many experiments, discoveries, research and missions to space.

It has opened up opportunities for more explorations and theories, reminding me of a saying by astronaut Neil Armstrong, when he first landed on the moon: “That’s one small step for man, but one great leap for mankind”.

Space missions provide information about the parts of the universe which are yet to be discovered, and ISRO’s communication satellites help television broadcast, telecommunication, weather forecast, etc.

ISRO is also keen on exploring moon’s south pole, which seems to be rich in water and minerals.

It could also cast some light on the history of the moon.

Thus, space missions benefit mankind in understanding its origins and unfold mysteries of space. They lead to the enrichment of the nation’s knowledge about space and new theories.

Space travel also creates awareness in the minds of the younger generation.

It encourages children like me to develop a keen interest in space and technology and pushes us to dream big and work in this field in the future.

Space opens up the window to a whole new way of life

AISHWARYA HEMMADY

Shishuvan School

I am consciously aware that I am a part of a vast, uncontainable space. It is daunting to not be able to measure its size, its astounding concepts such as black holes, galaxies, multiple solar systems, meteors, asteroids, etc. Our very own ISRO, through its manned and unmanned missions such as Aryabhata, Chandrayaan-1, etc, helps us inch towards understanding space. Initially, India used to get space-related information from other countries, but now ISRO is well-equipped to provide the same. ISRO is the reason we have weather broadcasts and forecasts, communication, information systems, cartography, navigation, etc. No wonder ISRO is the sixth largest space agency in the world! Erratic climatic changes caused by global warming, caught by satellites, can be analysed to help prepare for critical situations.

Global communication and sharing of information by way of media and cellphones can be facilitated. The scientific discoveries resulting from space missions can broaden our knowledge. Some medical research and procedures can also be made available to scientists and doctors using space robotics. Space missions are, therefore, a window to a whole new way of life.

ISRO taught us to not give up

SAMARA RAWAT

JBCN International School, Borivli

Recently, ISRO sent Chandrayaan-2 to the moon. We all felt like crying along with ISRO chairman K Sivan after seeing the devastating loss of communication with the rover, Vikram, in the crucial last 15 minutes. But our Indian scientists didn’t give up! ISRO is planning a manned mission in December 2021, where the spacecraft will be in the orbit.

This will be yet another proud moment in India’s impressive space history, which will benefit our country in many ways.

One of the ways India benefits from ISRO’s space missions is that we are able to detect asteroids, and extract minerals and other important substances from them. Also, if they are headed towards earth, we can take precautionary measures. Technologies like GPS and weather prediction, that we use in our daily lives, are also possible thanks to satellites installed by ISRO.

Finally, imagine a post-apocalyptic future.

Where will we go? Space travel will help find habitable planets as a back-up plan for the exploding population. As the great Steve Jobs said, “Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.”