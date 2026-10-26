After two decades, Jamia to hold student union elections; students refuse to end hunger strike

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday announced the resumption of its student union elections, after a two-decade pause, and said polling will be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia stage a protest demanding entry to their campus amid an ongoing strike on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The development came amid nearly two-week-long protests and hunger strikes on the campus over various demands, including the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), whose elections have not been held since 2006.

After nearly five hours of negotiations with the students, the institute also announced revocation of suspension and show-cause notices issued to some of them. It further assured an inquiry into the conduct of security staff during the protests.

“The Jamia Milia Islamia Students Union Election will be held after 15 days, from the date of approval of the constitution of the student’s union. Suspension and show-cause notices issued to students…are hereby revoked. A committee shall be constituted to enquire into the actions of security staff during the period of protest,” JMI registrar professor Mahtab Alam Rizvi said in a statement.

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The university, however, asked the students to issue a public apology if any defamatory statement was made by them against the administration during the course of the protests.

“The protesting student shall issue a public apology through a press conference for any defamatory statements/actions/posts made during the protest against the university administration,” the university stated.

The protest began on October 12, when three JMI students went on a hunger strike demanding the restoration of the students’ union. On October 21, the university set up a committee to draft the students’ union constitution. Students, however, stuck to their demands, seeking the notification and conduct of the elections.

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The health of a student, Jasim Ali Khan, who has been on hunger strike since October 12, deteriorated on Sunday, prompting university officials and fellow students to rush him to the hospital. As negotiations between the students and university officials, including the registrar, continued till 4am on Monday, two students ended their hunger strike,

The students, however, claimed some of their demands are still pending and refused to call off the strike. These demands included suspension of online classes, the reopening of canteens and the library, a timeline for the approval of the student body’s constitution, and the resignation of the chief proctor.

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The university had earlier announced that classes across all courses would shift to online mode with immediate effect amid escalating tensions at the protest site. It had also advised students to avoid visiting the campus, stating that gates and libraries would remain closed until further notice.