KDMC takes clean-up marshals off their duty

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:46 IST

Owing to numerous complaints against the clean-up marshals, who were appointed by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to collect fines from those spitting, littering or openly defecating, the civic body, on Saturday, assigned them other works.

These marshals have now been deputed to clean areas near garbage bins, give lessons on waste segregation to housing societies, and spread awareness among citizens on clean city.

“Since there have been several complaints against the marshals, we decided to withdraw them from the work they were allotted. Initially, they were asked to look after the cleanliness of station premises by levying fines on those spitting or littering. But there have been complaints about them overcharging offenders or not providing receipts for the fine charged,” said Umakant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner, KDMC.

He added, “Now, we have asked them to accompany our officials to housing societies to explain waste segregation process to residents. They have also been asked to keep the areas near dustbins clean and distribute pamphlets to residents on solid waste management.”

Recently, the civic body has received around 15 complaints against clean-up marshals from residents. A CCTV footage, which went viral on social media on Friday, showed some clean-up marshals, who were not in their uniforms, collecting fines from citizens without providing receipts.

“We are yet to decide on who will look after the offenders at station area. The civic chief will take a decision on this,” said Gaikwad.

Earlier in December 2019, some residents of Kalyan had complained about the marshals deployed near station area alleging that they were overcharging offenders. They had also urged the civic body to put up notice boards mentioning the amount of fine charged for spitting, littering and open defecation in public places.

However, the civic body has not yet put up any such notices in public places.

“While collecting fines, the clean-up marshals sometimes wear uniforms and sometimes do not. This opens up the possibility of anyone coming and collecting fine from us. They should wear their uniforms when on duty and give proper receipts, like those for traffic violations,” said Anita Singh, 39, a daily commuter who travels from Kalyan station.

Civic officials visit societies to map waste segregation

A team of KDMC officials on Saturday visited several societies in Kalyan and Dombivli to learn about the efforts taken by the residents on waste segregation, and raise awareness on composting waste within the society limits.

The team visited Royal Residency, Ganga Jamuna and Saraswati societies in Kalyan, and Vrindavan, Ambika, Shubham Hall, Balaji Garden in Dombivli.

“This is the first step towards involving residents in waste segregation. We will continue visiting housing societies to appeal to the residents to segregate waste. We have urged residents to practice dry and wet waste segregation on the premises and give it to the civic body for proper disposal,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named.