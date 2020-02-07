e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Locust threat: Situation under control in Sirsa:CCSHAU

Locust threat: Situation under control in Sirsa:CCSHAU

Sirsa deputy commissioner Ramesh Chander met with the officials concerned and directed them to report the presence of the locust swarms to the administration and scientists

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:29 IST
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A team of entomologist from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), who had visited different villages in Sirsa after the arrival of swarms of locusts, on Friday said the situation was under control.

Sirsa deputy commissioner Ramesh Chander met with the officials concerned and directed them to report the presence of the locust swarms to the administration and scientists.

An alert was sounded in Phulon, Chattha and Panniwala Morika villages in Sirsa after the arrival of locusts in Haryana. The agriculture department has formed emergency response teams in Sirsa and Fatehabad.

CCSHAU assistant entomologist Dr Anil Jakhar said, “Though the situation is under control but farmers must keep a strict vigil at all hours. Locust swarms travel during the day and eat all vegetation in their way.”

“If a farmer sees 5,000 or more locusts over a hectare of agricultural land, they must inform the administration. There were 25 to 30 locusts per hectare in Sirsa. Locusts lay eggs in desert areas thus, farmers in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendergarh must stay on alert,” he added.

Principal scientist and head of the department of entomology professor Yogesh Kumar said, “When we learnt of the presence of locust swarms, we sent a team to the affected area. The teams observed that old farmers were knowledgeable about locusts, but the new generation not so much.Therefore, awareness programmes are the need of the hour.”

top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities