48% voters in Prayagraj district below 40

Young voters were given much emphasis during the preparation of the voters’ list. Almost half of the total voters in Prayagraj district are youngsters who will play a vital role in this year’s Lok Sabha election. As per the last voters’ list published on January 23, the district has 46,64,513 total voters out of whom 22,35,677 voters or about 48% are below the age of 40 years. (For representation)

Among them, 13,71,108 are in the age group of 30 to 39 years while 50,114 voters are aged 18 and 19 years.

Officials conceded the maximum thrust was on including the names of eligible young voters during the preparation of the district’s voters’ list. “A special campaign was now being run to bring these voters to the polling booth. Most of the events and initiatives being organised under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) were taking place for voters aged between 18 and 40 years,” they shared.

“If one looks at the assembly-wise division in Prayagraj, there are 5,944 voters aged between 18 and 19 years in Pratappur, another 5,483 in Karachhana, 4,504 in Koraon, 4,453 in in Bara and 4,413 in Handia.”

Similarly, most voters in the 20-29 years age group are in Pratappur (80,934), Handia (76,728), Phulpur (76,628), Koraon (72,090) and Soraon (71,259). The total number of in this age group in the district are 8,14,455.

For those aged between 30 years and 39 years, Prayagraj has the highest number of voters (13,71,108) followed by 1,32,180 in Handia, 1,30,542 in Pratappur, 1,22,087 in Allahabad West, 1,14,561 in Phulpur and 1,13,626 in Phaphamau.

As a result, the number of voters below the age of 40 exceeds 22.35 lakh in Prayagraj.

Additionally, the count of voters aged between 40 and 49 years is 9,75,871, including 1,02,088 in in Allahabad West followed by 93,865 in Allahabad South, 93,766 in Allahabad North 85,146 in Phulpur and 84,459 in Soraon.