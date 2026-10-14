72-yr-old retd IAS officer Yogesh Kumar arrested in 2014 livestock officer recruitment case
Yogesh Kumar was the principal secretary of the animal husbandry department when the recruitment took place in 2014.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested retired 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Yogesh Kumar in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar over alleged irregularities in the 2014 recruitment of nearly 1,000 livestock extension officers.
Kumar, 72, was the principal secretary of the animal husbandry department when the recruitment process took place in 2014. Investigators had earlier indicated evidence implicating the then animal husbandry minister, Raj Kishore Singh. The state government, however, has not yet sanctioned his prosecution.
“Yogesh Kumar was arrested from Gomti Nagar in Lucknow after evidence was found against him. Further legal proceedings are underway,” EOW director general Jai Narain Singh said.
The arrest brings recruitment exercises during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime back into focus ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly targeted previous governments over alleged recruitment irregularities while projecting his administration’s emphasis on transparent, merit-based selection.
The examination was held on February 2, 2014, for 1,198 livestock extension officer posts across 17 divisions, excluding Saharanpur. According to the recruitment case details, 1,005 candidates were selected, trained, and appointed.
But the selection process came under scrutiny over alleged violations of recruitment rules and manipulation of examination marks.
The state government ordered a special investigation team (SIT) probe in December 2017. The SIT police station registered an FIR in 2019 under provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, conspiracy, and destruction of evidence, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Investigators have already filed charge sheets against 25 of the 28 accused.
According to EOW, the prescribed procedure was bypassed when additional directors sought centralised evaluation of OMR sheets, citing a lack of funds and difficulties at the divisional level.
On February 19, 2014, they asked the department’s director to appoint an institution to evaluate answer sheets from all 17 divisions. Investigators alleged that the then director, Dr Rudra Pratap Singh, and other senior officials later arranged for the Feroze Gandhi Institute in Rae Bareli to conduct the evaluation, despite the institute’s lack of prior experience. EOW also alleged that the contract was executed retrospectively, violating recruitment rules.
Kumar’s arrest, alongside the pending prosecution sanction against Singh, has put the spotlight on the recruitment exercise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRohit Kumar Singh
Rohit Kumar Singh is a senior journalist based in Lucknow and currently serves as Special Correspondent and City Chief with Hindustan Times. With over 25 years of experience in journalism, he specialises in investigative reporting, with a strong focus on crime, policing, internal security, terrorism, governance and public policy in Uttar Pradesh. He began his journalism career in 2000 and joined Hindustan Times in June 2008 after working with The Daily Pioneer and Sahara Samay. Over the years, he has produced numerous high-impact investigative and exclusive reports on organised crime, terrorism, law enforcement, politics, governance and public administration. Rohit has extensively covered major criminal investigations, terror incidents, elections, police reforms, anti-terror operations, corruption, communal violence and other sensitive security issues. His reporting is recognised for its accuracy, depth, strong sourcing and analytical approach, making him one of the most respected journalists covering the police and internal security beat in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered stories that have shaped public discourse, exposed systemic lapses and promoted accountability in governance and law enforcement. He continues to focus on public- interest journalism, combining investigative reporting with in-depth analysis of issues that impact governance and public safety.Read More