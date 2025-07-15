Buzz is back at LU as university reopens after break

The buzz returned to the Lucknow University campus as the semester break ended on Monday. On a cloudy day cheer was spread by happy chatter around the canteens, as students tucked into hot snacks. Students regroup on the LU campus after the semester break, on Monday (HT Photo)

Atulit, a student of Bsc said that he is happy to return to campus. “Even though I was connected to friends over the phone throughout the semester break, returning to campus had a different feel. It feels better when we are on campus, working on various projects and events,” said Atulit.

Shrishti, a final year M Com student, said that she and her friends had planned to visit a nearby cafe after classes to mark the first day of their final year. “All of us returned not just with a fresh mindset but also with several plans for the year ahead,” she said.

A Rudrabhishek Puja was organised at Abhinav Gupta Institute of Aesthetics and Shaiva Philosophy in which vice-chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai performed the puja and inaugurated the renovated Prof Kanti Chandra Pandey Auditorium. On this occasion, Deans of faculties, heads of departments, administrative officers, teachers and students were also present.

Some heads of departments also called for a meeting of faculty members and research scholars on Day One.