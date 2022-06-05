CSIR marks World Environment Day with two-day celebration

The Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR) Lucknow is observing the World Environment Day over two days starting from Saturday.

Delivering the 26th Dr C R Krishnamurthy Memorial Oration at CSIR-IITR, professor Rup Lal, a molecular biologist and NASI senior scientist and platinum jubilee fellow at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Delhi, said, “Understanding microbiome science can help us handle human health and the environment more effectively. Furthermore, studying the environment microbiome, particularly microbial populations from extreme environments, can aid efforts to reduce pollution.

The event was presided over by professor SK Barik, director, CSIR-IITR, who highlighted the contributions of CSIR to the environment. He stressed that environmental protection is a shared responsibility.

On this occasion, CSIR-IITR also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT), Gurugram. The MoU was signed by Dr Barik and Dr Jitendra Kumar, director, IPFT. Under the MoU, both institutions have agreed to share facilities and expertise for developing newer nano-agrochemicals and assessing their toxicity/safety.

The institute also released its annual report on the Pre-Monsoon Assessment of Ambient Air Quality in Lucknow City and announced the prize winners of a painting competition for children of CSIR employees, held earlier in the week as part of the celebrations.

Dr N Manickam, chief scientist, CSIR-IITR, spoke about the origins of Dr CR Krishnamurti Memorial Oration and welcomed the day’s chief guest. The vote of thanks was given by Er AH Khan, senior principal scientist, CSIR-IITR.