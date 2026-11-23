Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders are maintaining a noticeable silence after Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandra Shekhar Azad launched the Samajik Parivartan Morcha in alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi recently in the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Owaisi went to the extent of declaring Azad the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate. The BSP’s silence comes even as Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) national president Chandra Shekhar Azad is mobilising the party cadre for its November 26 rally at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar ground, a venue used by the BSP for shows of strength in the past. (FILE PHOTO) more

Since then, neither BSP chief Mayawati nor the party’s national convenor Akash Anand has targeted the ASP president in public meetings or on social media platforms even though they have fired salvos at the BJP, SP and the Congress.

It seems the BSP leaders are strategically ignoring Azad this time despite having targeted him in the past after he held a series of public meetings in Dalit-dominated areas and won the Nagina Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

Back then, Mayawati had alleged the BJP engineered his win through EVM manipulation to harm the BSP.

Later, Mayawati had described Azad as an opportunistic “rain frog” weakening the Bahujan unity. However, Azad did not retaliate. Instead, he called Mayawati bua (aunt) but she rejected the appellation.

She alleged that he was weakening the BSP at the behest of the BJP, SP and Congress. Mayawati also took a “crocodile” jibe at him after he launched protests against alleged atrocities on Dalits in West UP.

This time, BSP leaders are making no comment on Azad.

For instance, Akash Anand did not say anything against the ASP during a public meeting in its stronghold of Bijnor on November 14.

Similarly, at a meeting in Ayodhya district on November 20, Anand hit out at the BJP, SP and the Congress but did not mention the ASP.

Before that, Mayawati made no comment about the ASP or its chief at a party review meeting on November 5.

The BSP’s silence comes even as Azad is mobilising the party cadre for its November 26 rally at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar ground, a venue used by the BSP for shows of strength in the past.

About 10 days after the ASP rally, the BSP has planned its own event at the Ambedkar Memorial to mark Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6.

Giving insights into the party strategy, BSP state president Vishwanath Pal said, “The party has decided to ignore ASP chief Chandra Shekhar. He has no support base among Dalits but is misguiding the youth to remain in the limelight. If we comment against him, we would unnecessarily increase his political value and project him as our political rival. After he formed an alliance with AIMIM, the message has gone far and wide that he is trying to divide the Dalit and Muslim votes to assist the BJP. Neither the party chief, nor the national convenor or other senior party leaders will make statements on the ASP chief.”

Countering Vishwanath Pal, ASP leader AK Gautam said, “The rise of ASP and Chandra Shekhar Azad’s influence among Dalits has caused panic among BSP leaders.”

AK Singh, a political observer, said the 2027 assembly election is crucial for BSP chief Mayawati who is out to retain her hold on her core Dalit support base.

“ASP chief Chandra Shekhar has emerged as a challenger to the BSP. His 2024 Lok Sabha election victory alarmed the BSP camp. Mayawati is drawing a fresh strategy to counter ASP and re-establish her party as the sole claimant to Dalit leadership,” he said.