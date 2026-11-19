: The preparations for 106th Lucknow University Foundation Day celebrations were finalised during a review meeting at the Manthan Hall of the administrative building on Wednesday. Lucknow University (File Photo)

The events will begin at 2 pm onwards at Malviya Hall on November 24. Folk singer Malini Awasthi will be the chief guest where Cultural programmes and a kavi sammelan will be held. Alumni from education and journalism will be honoured.

The main programme will be held on November 25 from 5.30 pm onwards at Malviya Hall. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak will be the chief guest. Nine alumni will attend as special guests.

LU VC Prof. Saini told the committees that arrangements for welcome, hall management and cultural programmes should align with the university’s 106-year tradition.