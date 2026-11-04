Lucknow’s road digging raises dust levels, though 2022 peak is behind: CSIR-IITR post-monsoon report

Lucknow has recorded a rise in particulate matter levels, with construction activity, road digging and dust resuspension contributing to the deterioration. A CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) assessment of nine locations found that both PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations exceeded national permissible limits across all monitoring sites during post-monsoon 2026, with Amausi emerging as the city’s most polluted location. Study finds PM10 and PM2.5 above permissible limits at all nine sites; construction and road dust linked to year-on-year rise (Sourced)

The 24-hour average concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) limits of 100 and 60 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively, at all nine locations.

Amausi recorded the highest pollution levels, with average PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations of 188.5 and 93.5 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively.

Among commercial areas, Charbagh recorded the highest averages, with PM10 at 157.2 and PM2.5 at 81.6 micrograms per cubic metre. The average concentrations across Charbagh, Alambagh, Aminabad and Chowk stood at 138.1 for PM10 and 72.4 for PM2.5.

In residential areas, Indira Nagar recorded the highest averages of 126.5 micrograms per cubic metre for PM10 and 68.6 for PM2.5. The average across Aliganj, Vikas Nagar, Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar was 116 for PM10 and 61.7 for PM2.5.

The assessment found that both pollutants increased at most monitoring locations compared to post-monsoon 2025.

The report attributed the rise to prevailing meteorological conditions and ongoing infrastructure development, including underpass construction, road digging for cables and water pipelines, footpath work and green zone development under the CM Grid Scheme.

However, the five-year trend indicates that pollution levels remain below the peak recorded in 2022. PM10 peaked in 2022, with Charbagh touching 330 micrograms per cubic meter, followed by a sharp fall in 2023, fluctuations in 2024-2025 and a moderate rise in 2026. PM2.5 followed a similar pattern: a 2022 peak, a sharp decline in 2023, a rise in 2024, and a further increase in 2026 at all sites except Gomti Nagar.

The report attributed the longer-term improvement to the UP Clean Air Plan, increased use of electric and CNG vehicles, higher metro ridership, new flyovers and outer ring roads, mechanised road sweeping and timely solid waste collection.

CSIR-IITR director Bhaskar Narayan said PM2.5 particles could penetrate deep into the lungs, causing inflammation, reduced lung function, bronchitis and cardiovascular diseases.

The institute recommended stricter enforcement of emission standards, HDPE nets and barricading at construction sites, roadwork during non-peak hours, regular mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling. It also called for expanding CNG and EV infrastructure and enforcing a complete ban on open burning of garbage, plastic and biomass.

Noise pollution rises across residential, commercial areas

Noise levels across Lucknow remained above national standards during post-monsoon 2026, with most residential and commercial locations recording an increase over 2025, according to the CSIR-IITR assessment.

Daytime noise levels, which were lowest in 2025 across residential and commercial areas, rose again in 2026. Industrial areas recorded relatively comparable levels, with a slight overall decline between 2022 and 2026.

At night, Gomti Nagar recorded the highest residential noise level at 76.7 decibels against the prescribed limit of 45 decibels. Among commercial areas, Charbagh recorded the highest level at 87.4 decibels.