Modi inaugurates garment manufacturing unit in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a ₹150-crore garment manufacturing plant of Ahmedabad-based Arvind Limited (Arvind Mills) in Khochwan, Mirzamurad, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of a garment manufacturing plant in Varanasi on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

Emphasizing the theme “Your Skill, Your Identity” (Apna Hunar, Apni Pehchan), he interacted with women workers, learning in detail about their work and the challenges they face.

Modi also spoke to officials about the garments being produced at the plant, including clothing made from khadi, and visited an exhibition showcasing products manufactured by Arvind Limited.

“This industrial plant is set to provide employment to thousands of people—not just from the local area, but from across the entire Purvanchal region. Furthermore, priority has been given to local women; over 300 women have already been recruited and are currently receiving training at the facility. This initiative will strengthen the textile and garment manufacturing ecosystem,” a UP government statement said.