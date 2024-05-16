 Murder accused arrested after 10 years - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Murder accused arrested after 10 years

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 16, 2024 10:16 PM IST

As many as nine cases have been registered against accused Captain Mishra in different police stations of Gonda.

A wanted murder accused with a reward of 50,000 was arrested after 10 years by a special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police from Lucknow’s Jankipuram area on Wednesday, said police.

HT Image
HT Image

As per the STF press note, as many as nine cases have been registered against accused Captain Mishra in different police stations of Gonda.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A resident of Gonda, the accused was arrested with a car, 1000 cash, two ATM cards and other items from Hari Plaza, under Lucknow’s Jankipuram Police Station area.

According to police, in 2014, the accused strangled Amit Shukla of the same village to death in his car due to the mutual rivalry. His aides Sonu, Surendra, Sarvesh, and Sunil on the pretext of taking Amit to some place made him sit in the car. Later Mishra strangled Amit and sent his body at a deserted place in Barabanki and fled.

The accused and his aides were booked under multiple sections of the Indian penal code (IPC) including 302 (murder), and 201 (destroy evidence).

“His four other associates have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the District and Sessions Court, however, the main accused was under hiding in Lucknow and surrounding districts,” said police.

They added that various units of STF were directed to collect information and take action. On Wednesday, after receiving a tip-off, a team reached the spot and arrested Mishra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Murder accused arrested after 10 years

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On