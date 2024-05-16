Murder accused arrested after 10 years

A wanted murder accused with a reward of ₹50,000 was arrested after 10 years by a special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police from Lucknow’s Jankipuram area on Wednesday, said police. HT Image

As per the STF press note, as many as nine cases have been registered against accused Captain Mishra in different police stations of Gonda.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A resident of Gonda, the accused was arrested with a car, ₹1000 cash, two ATM cards and other items from Hari Plaza, under Lucknow’s Jankipuram Police Station area.

According to police, in 2014, the accused strangled Amit Shukla of the same village to death in his car due to the mutual rivalry. His aides Sonu, Surendra, Sarvesh, and Sunil on the pretext of taking Amit to some place made him sit in the car. Later Mishra strangled Amit and sent his body at a deserted place in Barabanki and fled.

The accused and his aides were booked under multiple sections of the Indian penal code (IPC) including 302 (murder), and 201 (destroy evidence).

“His four other associates have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the District and Sessions Court, however, the main accused was under hiding in Lucknow and surrounding districts,” said police.

They added that various units of STF were directed to collect information and take action. On Wednesday, after receiving a tip-off, a team reached the spot and arrested Mishra.