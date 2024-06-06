Muslims failed to understand BSP: Mayawati

LUCKNOW: A day after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party chief Mayawati said that despite fielding significant candidates from the Muslim community, they did not vote for her party. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File)

“The BSP has been giving tickets to candidates belonging to the Muslim community in earlier elections, as they are an important part of the Bahujan Samaj. It seems that the community failed to understand the BSP. In such a situation, the party would give them tickets in the coming elections after much deliberation,” she said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BSP fielded 20 candidates from the Muslim community, 23 from the OBC, 18 from the Upper Caste, 17 Dalits, and one candidate from the Sikh community.

Despite this, the BSP failed to win any seats in these parliamentary elections, and its vote share went down to 9.3% from 19.42% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where it won 10 seats after forming an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Congress. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BSP failed to secure any seats.

BSP chief reviewed the party’s performance in a meeting with party leaders on Wednesday. Later in a statement, she said that the BSP would conduct a deep analysis to understand the reasons behind its disappointing performance in Uttar Pradesh. She noted that the election results indicated support from the Dalit community, especially those belonging to her own caste (Jatav).

She said that BSP was not just a political party, but a movement dedicated to empowering the weaker sections of society. It aimed to strengthen democracy and uphold the values of the Constitution. She reiterated the party’s commitment to continue its fight for political power to effectively serve the welfare of the masses.

She further said that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was contested on critical issues such as inflation, poverty, unemployment, and the protection of the Constitution and the results were surprising. Let us see what impact the election results would have on the life of the common people, she said.