Rahul, Akhilesh restless after losing power: UP deputy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that the two were restless after losing power. UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya talking to the media in Prayagraj on October 13. (HT photo)

Addressing media persons at the Circuit House in Prayagraj, Maurya said parties defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eventually became part of the INDIA bloc. He accused the SP and the Congress of attempting to disturb the country’s atmosphere and create disorder, adding that while everyone had the right to raise their voice in a democracy, no one was entitled to spread anarchy.

Targeting the Congress over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he described its stand as one of the most objectionable actions in the history of independent India. He alleged that opposition leaders wanted their statements to be accepted as the only correct position.

He said the Congress, SP, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and Left parties were unable to accept their electoral defeats. Claiming that opposition protests were not receiving public support, Maurya said people would not forgive them.

The deputy CM said the BJP would retain power in UP for the third successive term with a decisive victory in 2027. He also said the ruling party would win all 11 MLC seats in the state.