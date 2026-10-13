Unseasonal rain: Over 6.18 lakh insured farmers report crop losses in UP
As many as 6,18,327 farmers insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Uttar Pradesh have reported crop losses following recent spells of unseasonal rain and strong winds in most parts of the state, prompting the agriculture department and insurance companies to initiate the verification process for compensation
As many as 6,18,327 farmers insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Uttar Pradesh have reported crop losses following recent spells of unseasonal rain and strong winds in most parts of the state, prompting the agriculture department and insurance companies to initiate the verification process for compensation.
With around 23.36 lakh farmers insured for Kharif crops this year under the scheme, the number of reported losses has crossed 26% of the insured farmers base. Lalitpur, Mahoba and Jhansi under the Bundelkhand region have recorded the highest number of complaints.
“Over six lakh farmers have reported their crop losses following recent rain and heavy winds, using our toll-free number, portal chatbot and other mediums,” joint director, agriculture (statistics) Pramod Kumar said.
The immediate priority, according to him, is to verify the reported losses and ensure that every eligible farmer receives compensation as per the provisions of the scheme.
Under the PMFBY, insured farmers are required to report crop losses within 72 hours of the incident through designated official channels. The scheme provides for individual farm-level assessment in cases involving specified localised calamities and post-harvest losses subject to the applicable conditions. Such claims are assessed by a joint committee comprising state government and insurance companies representatives.
Under the current arrangement, officials say, 25% of the admissible claim is released as an immediate relief with the balance payable after the prescribed assessment of post-harvest loss.
The PMFBY is said to be benefiting farmers in the event of crises. According to Kumar, in 2025, insurance companies settled claims worth ₹812 crore against ₹163 collected as farmers’ share of the premium in the state. “The government is encouraging more farmers to come under the PMFBY umbrella,” he said.
Farmers who have not enrolled under the PMFBY may be eligible for assistance through the revenue department under the government’s disaster relief mechanism. Under the applicable norms, input for crop losses is payable when damage is assessed at 33% or more.
Following directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, field surveys are being conducted to assess the damage and identify eligible farmers. Agriculture and revenue department officials undertake joint surveys for relief assessment under the State Disaster Response Fund.
“After surveys, the state government may urge the Centre too to provide assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund, if so needed,” a senior revenue department official said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More