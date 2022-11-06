Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. CM Yogi reviews Dev Deepawali preparations in Varanasi

U.P. CM Yogi reviews Dev Deepawali preparations in Varanasi

lucknow news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:36 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Varanasi to take stock of the ongoing preparations for Dev Deepawali to be celebrated on Monday

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath reviewing preparations for Dev Deepawali on-board a Ro Ro boat in Varanasi on Sunday. (Sourced)
U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath reviewing preparations for Dev Deepawali on-board a Ro Ro boat in Varanasi on Sunday. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Varanasi to take stock of the ongoing preparations for Dev Deepawali to be celebrated on Monday. During his visit, the CM boarded a Ro Ro boat to review decoration on the Ganga ghats that were all illuminated. He also held a meeting with administrative officials and issued necessary instructions to them.

He emphasised that devotees visiting temples on Dev Deepawali should not face any inconvenience. The CM directed NDRF to stay in alert mode on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. He also issued necessary directions to ensure cleanliness on Manikarnika Ghat and stressed the need of counselling police personnel deployed for Dev Deepawali.

Besides, Yogi reviewed the preparations of the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam scheduled to start here from November 17. The Centre is organising the event to strengthen the bond between the people of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, especially Varanasi. The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will join the Samagam virtually on November 19. Later, the CM offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out