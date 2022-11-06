U.P. CM Yogi reviews Dev Deepawali preparations in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Varanasi to take stock of the ongoing preparations for Dev Deepawali to be celebrated on Monday. During his visit, the CM boarded a Ro Ro boat to review decoration on the Ganga ghats that were all illuminated. He also held a meeting with administrative officials and issued necessary instructions to them.

He emphasised that devotees visiting temples on Dev Deepawali should not face any inconvenience. The CM directed NDRF to stay in alert mode on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. He also issued necessary directions to ensure cleanliness on Manikarnika Ghat and stressed the need of counselling police personnel deployed for Dev Deepawali.

Besides, Yogi reviewed the preparations of the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam scheduled to start here from November 17. The Centre is organising the event to strengthen the bond between the people of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, especially Varanasi. The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will join the Samagam virtually on November 19. Later, the CM offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.