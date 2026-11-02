UP introduces three-level grievance system for medical students

: The directorate of medical education, Uttar Pradesh, has directed all medical institutes in the state to introduce a three-level grievance redressal system called the ‘Structured Communication and Feedback System’ with immediate effect. The move aims to ensure that complaints raised by medical students are addressed quickly and that suitable steps are taken to prevent such issues in the future. The student welfare nodal officer will open the voice box every two days to collect the submissions and take necessary action (For representation only)

“Medical students study and work under pressure, and reports of various problems among them often come to us. We now aim to get information about any trouble faced by students, resolve their issues and take measures to prevent them in the future,” said Neha Sharma, director general of medical education (DGME).

The grievance redressal system will follow a four-stage escalation process: Student, Student Welfare Nodal Officer, College Principal and DGME. A four-member team of experts has developed the system, which will be implemented across 84 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Sharma said the system would ensure quick action and make sure that no complaint goes unattended.

At the first level, the Student Welfare Nodal Officer will record the student’s name, course, academic year, contact details and a clear description of the grievance. If the issue is resolved, the student will be informed about the decision or action taken. If the matter remains unresolved, the student can take it to the next level.

As part of the system, a student grievance or voice box will be installed on the campus of every medical college, within the academic or student area.

The student welfare nodal officer will open the voice box every two days to collect the submissions and take necessary action. If a grievance cannot be resolved by the student welfare nodal officer, the student can escalate the matter to the principal of the medical college. If the issue remains unresolved even after following the procedures at the first and second levels, the student can submit the complaint to the DGME.

“Records of the receipt, examination, action taken, and final resolution of each grievance will be maintained at every level,” Sharma said.