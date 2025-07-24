UPPCL launches higher education scheme for staff

: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and other state power utilities under it have launched a higher education incentive scheme for the first time. The scheme is aimed at encouraging officers to enhance their academic qualifications and skills to improve overall efficiency in the power sector. It marks a significant shift from earlier procedures that required prior departmental approvals for pursuing higher education (For representation only)

Under this scheme, eight selected employees will be supported to pursue MTech or MBA degrees from leading institutions such as IIIT Bangalore, IIT Tirupati, Delhi Technological University, and others. Financial support of up to ₹20 lakh will be provided to each selected candidate.

The officers chosen—who are assistant and executive engineers—will continue to be treated as in service during their study period. They will also receive stipends while pursuing their courses. Importantly, the time spent studying will be considered for service benefits such as promotion, Assured Career Progression (ACP), and pay fixation.

This initiative was launched on the directive of UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel. It marks a significant shift from earlier procedures that required prior departmental approvals for pursuing higher education. Now, selected officers will have smoother access to educational opportunities without delays. “The scheme is aimed at improving employees’ competence and productivity, which will ultimately benefit the power sector,” said chairman Goel. He urged all eligible staff members to take full advantage of the opportunity to improve their knowledge, grow professionally, and contribute more effectively to the organisation’s goals.