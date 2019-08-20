Mohali administration plugs breach in earthen dam on Naggal seasonal rivulet

cities

Aug 20, 2019

A day after floods wreaked havoc in four villages due to breach in an earthen dam on the Naggal seasonal rivulet, the Mohali administration plugged the breach using sand bags on Monday.

On Sunday, around seven houses were washed away and at least two dozen buffaloes died in Chhoti Naggal and Badi Naggal villages. Floods were also reported in Parol and Mirzapur, near Mullanpur in Majri block of Mohali.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan prepared a comprehensive report and submitted to the Punjab government. Dayalan said 23 evacuation points have been established in the district incase of flood emergency, where facilities of food, water, medicines and washrooms have been made and adequate fodder for livestock is available.

He said, “We have submitted a comprehensive report about the flood incident to the Punjab government. All rescue operations are underway with evacuation plan and remedial measures. Water entered various villages of Majri block and the same was drained out using JCBs. A breach in the bandh was reported in Naggal and it was plugged by using sand bags.”

In his report, DC also stated that 70 students who were stranded in Abheypur village were shifted to Chandigarh by buses after clearing blockages. The rivulets which were in spate yesterday had blocked the traffic at various points. The traffic was diverted and restored a day after.

LANDSLIDES THAT CUT OFF MIRZAPUR CLEARED

Another spell of heavy rain last night led to another landslide occurred in Mirzapur which blocked the road. JCBs are on the job and the road will be cleared by morning, DC said.

Dayalan said that they have pressed men and machinery into the service since Sunday. “But frequent landslides from a hillock were hampering work. As the weather improved today we were able to restore road connectivity to the village,” he said.

All seasonal rivulets originating from Shivalik Hills and Ghaghar and Tangri rivers were in spate.

In Derabassi, Ghaggar was swollen and National Disaster Response Force and army were deployed. Stranded people of Tiwana village were evacuated to a safer place and were provided with food and medicine.

SPILLWAY OF DAM WAS BLOCKED BY DEBRIS CAUSING BREACH: REPORT

The report sought by deputy commissioner explaining reasons for the breach in earthen dam was submitted. Dayalan said the report submitted by soil conservation department opines that the catchment area of the earthen dam received an overnight rainfall of 91mm which was extraordinarily high due to which the spillways of the dam were blocked by the debris and finally the dam was breached. Presently, there is no water either in the earthen dam reservoir nor in the village. However, the earthen dam will be repaired at a later stage.

