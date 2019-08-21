Mohali cop suspended over misbehaviour

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:34 IST

An assistant sub-inspector posted (ASI) of Punjab Police, who is posted in Mohali’s Phase 1 police station, has been suspended for “misbehaviour” and “poor public dealing”. ASI Gurnam Singh is also accused of graft, though the allegations are being verified.

At least five cops of the rank of ASI or above have been suspended in Mohali in the past four months in cases of graft, inaction, misconduct or extortion.

“There is no specific complaint against Gurnam. He was sent to the police lines for misbehaving with the public,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said on Wednesday.

The SSP said he also came to know about the cop seeking money from different people while looking into general complaints of misbehaviour against him. “He was immediately suspended,” said the SSP. Sources said the ASI was sent to the police lines on Monday.

One of the graft allegations has been made by Arvind Gautam, a resident of Phase 1 who rents out rooms in Mohali village and provides bouncers to nightclubs. He had approached the vigilance with an alleged recording of ASI Gurnam. The person can be heard seeking ₹20,000 from Gautam in order to release the keys of his office and not implicate him in an excise case.

The ASI had reportedly arrested one of Gautam’s tenants and recovered illicit liquor from his room on August 9. At the time of the arrest, he had even taken along the keys to Gautam’s office. “I had approached the vigilance but the trap could not be laid as Gurnam got a tip-off and refused to meet me,” said Gautam.

“We are verifying graft allegations against the ASI,” said the SSP.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 23:26 IST