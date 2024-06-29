Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.63 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on June 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mohali today, on June 29, 2024, is 34.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.63 °C and 38.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.61 °C and 40.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.63 °C and 38.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 105.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 30, 2024
|35.96 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|33.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|30.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|29.83 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|28.14 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|31.18 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|29.96 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.8 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.96 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.07 °C
|Light rain
