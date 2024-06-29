Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.63 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 35.96 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 33.71 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 30.39 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 29.83 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 28.14 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 31.18 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 29.96 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mohali today, on June 29, 2024, is 34.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.63 °C and 38.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.61 °C and 40.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.With temperatures ranging between 27.63 °C and 38.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 105.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.