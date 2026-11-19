NAVI MUMBAI: A 19-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man critically injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed their motorcycle on the old Mumbai-Pune highway near Ajivali village in Panvel late on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Ojal Rakesh Singh, was a resident of Indiabulls in Panvel. The injured motorcyclist, Aryan Pramod Dube, lives at Shivani Heritage in Ajivali village.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 11.47 pm on November 17, on the bridge near Mari Aai Hotel, opposite Ajivali village on the old Mumbai-Pune highway (NH-48). An unidentified vehicle, allegedly being driven rashly and negligently, hit their motorcycle.

The impact left Dube seriously injured, while Singh sustained fatal injuries. Dube was rushed to a hospital for treatment, and his condition remains critical.

“They were returning home when the accident took place. We have obtained CCTV footage from a garage opposite the accident spot. The man’s condition is also serious,” said Gajanan Gadge, senior inspector, Panvel Taluka police station.

Following the incident, the Panvel Taluka police registered a case on the complaint of police constable Prakash Babasaheb Ghule, 40. The case has been registered under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(a) and 125(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety) and 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with dangerous driving. The driver of the unidentified vehicle is yet to be traced.