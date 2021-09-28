8-10 unidentified people attack 2 security guards at under-construction site in Thane

A mob of around 8 to 10 unidentified men allegedly attacked two security guards at an under-construction building in Kolshet, Thane, earlier this week.

According to the Kapurbawdi police, the incident occurred at around 1.30am on September 25 at a new housing project by the Lodha group. The police said that the accused reached the entrance of the construction site armed with iron rods and swords.

“We suspect that the accused were barging into the site with the intention of committing robbery. The two security guards who were on duty at the time saw the accused and tried to stop them, and in response the mob attacked them,” senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh, Kapurbawdi police station, said.

Both the security guards, Devnath Pandey (33) and Vinay Pandey (35), sustained injuries in the attack, after which the accused fled the scene. The guards subsequently called the police control room and the information was relayed to the Kapurbawdi police, after which a team was rushed to the spot. Some construction equipment was later found to be missing from the site, officials said.

“We have registered a case of dacoity against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further inquiries into the matter. Both the security guards are out of danger,” Deshmukh added.

The police are now checking CCTV footage covering the site as well as the approach roads leading up to it in order to identify and apprehend the accused. Repeat offenders with a history of armed robbery are also being picked up for questioning, the police said.