IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
mumbai news

Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh

  • According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:18 AM IST

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the allegations that police officials forced women at a hostel in Jalgaon to strip and dance were false.

Speaking in the state assembly, Deshmukh said, “They visited the hostel, spoke to other residents of the hostel, took their statements, checked the register and found the allegations as unfounded. No policemen entered the hostel premises.”

According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.

The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
mumbai news

650 crore discrepancy found in accounts: I-T department

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • The statement added that evidence of cash receipts by the actress amounting to 5crore has also been recovered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Power tariff for residential consumers to reduce from April 1

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Amid the government’s back and forth on resolving the issue of inflated power bills during lockdown, tariffs for residential consumers across utilities will reduce by 0-2% on an average starting April 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid vaccination phase 3: 16K get 1st shot in Mumbai on Thursday

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The 19 private hospitals participating in the vaccination drive administered shots to 4,128 beneficiaries on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urban development experts said that Greater Mumbai’s ease of living cannot improve unless larger infrastructural issues that face housing and transportation in the city aren’t tackled first. (HT FILE)
Urban development experts said that Greater Mumbai’s ease of living cannot improve unless larger infrastructural issues that face housing and transportation in the city aren’t tackled first. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Centre’s report ranks Greater Mumbai at 10

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:24 AM IST
One way to read the Ease of Living Index 2020 (EoLI) in a way that makes the glass seem half full is this: three cities of Maharashtra, Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune form part of the top 10 ranked cities among 111 cities, including Smart Cities and those with a population of more than a million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
mumbai news

Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Tulinj police on Thursday booked an autorickshaw driver from Shirdi Nagar in Nallasopara (East) for allegedly murdering his wife
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63. (HT FILE)
Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Greater Mumbai ranks 11 among 49 cities on sustainability

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST
This rank, the latest Ease of Living Index (ELI) survey says, indicates a city’s capacity to “build resilience and develop sound infrastructure and services to swiftly tackle emerging environmental issues.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
mumbai news

Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers
Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers
mumbai news

Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday permitted over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime to re-telecast the Telugu film V after the filmmakers informed the court that they had deleted the scene which depicted a photo of Bollywood actor and model
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case
Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case
mumbai news

Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on March 1 directed the deputy commissioner of police of zone 11 to conduct an inquiry against an investigating officer from Borivli police station who failed to take any action in a case registered against four persons in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In terms of economic ability, among cities with populations of over a million, Mumbai has scored 32.12 on a scale of 100. (HT FILE)
In terms of economic ability, among cities with populations of over a million, Mumbai has scored 32.12 on a scale of 100. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Despite edge, Greater Mumbai gets middling score

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The country’s financial capital has ranked eighth in terms of economic ability in the Ease of Living Index released by the Central government’s ministry of housing and urban affairs. According to the report, which was released on Thursday, seven cities, including two from Maharashtra, have higher levels of economic development and opportunities than Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Among the factors that helped raise Mumbai’s mobility score was ease of access to public transport. (HT FILE)
Among the factors that helped raise Mumbai’s mobility score was ease of access to public transport. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Access to public transport hikes Greater Mumbai’s rank

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
When it comes to availability of public transport, transport-related infrastructure, and road infrastructure, Greater Mumbai scores a little over 40, taking it above the national average of 28.05 in the Ease of Living Index 2020 brought out by the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 8,998 new infections, taking the tally to 2,188,183, while the toll touched 52,340 after 60 new deaths. Mumbai’s saw 1,104 infections pushing its tally to 329,846.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Harassment at Maharashtra hostel: Claims found to be untrue, says home minister

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the investigation into the incident, wherein women were allegedly forced to strip and dance by policemen at a government-run hostel in Jalgaon, found the claims to be untrue. The six-member women committee of senior officials found the allegations baseless and in its report said the policemen did not even enter the hostel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Greater Mumbai, 45.7% of the population live in slums. (HT FILE)
In Greater Mumbai, 45.7% of the population live in slums. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Satellite cities do better than Greater Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:02 AM IST
With 45.7% of its population living in slums, Greater Mumbai has scored below national average in the housing and shelter category in the Ease of Living Index 2020 released by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Clean up marshal arrested for kidnapping, extortion
Mumbai: Clean up marshal arrested for kidnapping, extortion
mumbai news

Mumbai: Clean up marshal arrested for kidnapping, extortion

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a cleanup marshal employed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly posing as a policeman and kidnapping a man who was caught spitting in public
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP