Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh
- According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the allegations that police officials forced women at a hostel in Jalgaon to strip and dance were false.
Speaking in the state assembly, Deshmukh said, “They visited the hostel, spoke to other residents of the hostel, took their statements, checked the register and found the allegations as unfounded. No policemen entered the hostel premises.”
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
