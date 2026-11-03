MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) could get a new corporation hall if plans to build a ‘Town Hall Gymkhana’ are approved. The corporation hall is where the civic general body meets to take decisions that impact the city, where the budget is approved, and where all civic ceremonial functions are held. It is currently housed in the BMC headquarters at Mahapalika Marg in Fort. BMC may get new corporation hall, gymkhana complex

The proposed Town Hall Gymkhana would be developed on two civic-owned plots where a dilapidated sports building stands opposite the current headquarters. The complex will also include a cultural gallery, gymnasium, badminton court and parking facilities,

The project, pegged at an estimated ₹35.96 crore, has been submitted by the civic administration to the civic standing committee and the improvements committee. The proposal will come up for discussion on Wednesday.

The project has undergone changes following discussions in a standing committee meeting in March and an improvements committee meeting in April. Based on suggestions made at these meetings, the BMC’s municipal architect’s department prepared a revised plan incorporating additional facilities.

The standout feature of the project is a corporation hall that can seat 320 corporators, up from the current 227-strong civic house.

The proposed development will include a cultural gallery, two podium levels of parking, a gymnasium, indoor sports facilities, a badminton court, offices and cabins for the mayor, deputy mayor and leader of the opposition.

The new complex is at least 25% larger than originally envisaged – it will occupy 5,951 sq m, against the original 4,719 sq m.

However, the revised plans are yet to receive the necessary approvals. The site falls within a heritage precinct and is in the buffer zone of the Grade-I listed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) and the old BMC headquarters building. Under the Development Plan 2034, the plot is impacted by an existing club or gymkhana reservation and falls within a residential zone, while part of the plot is impacted by an educational reservation.

Clearances and NOCs will have to be sought from the Maharashtra Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the BMC’s Eastern Suburbs Special Cell and other authorities.

The complex will include a ground floor and four upper floors, along with a partial fifth floor, viewing gallery, glass dome, two basement levels and parking facilities. The project is scheduled to be completed within 28 months.

The BMC has made a budgetary provision of ₹6 crore for the project in the revised estimates for 2026-27, with the remaining funds to be provided in subsequent financial years.