Mumbai: To ease traffic congestion on Andheri-Kurla Road, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began a three-day demolition drive on Wednesday, removing 74 of the 138 structures along a 13.40-metre-wide Development Plan (DP) road in K-East ward. BMC razes 74 structures on day 1 of drive to ease Andheri-Kurla Road jam

The road runs between Hasanath School on Kadamwadi Road and Uttam Dhaba on Marol-Maroshi Road. Officials said the structures were pulled down after the necessary legal formalities were completed, and the remaining 64 will be cleared over the next two days.

Once the road is widened, the additional space is expected to help ease congestion on the busy Andheri-Kurla corridor and allow smoother movement of traffic.

For the operation, the civic body has deployed 30 officers and staff, 20 civic workers, 50 private workers and 50 police personnel. Four JCB excavators, five dumpers, gas cutters and breakers are being used, along with two electricians.