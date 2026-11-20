BMC razes 74 structures on day 1 of drive to ease Andheri-Kurla Road jam
Officials said the structures were pulled down after the necessary legal formalities were completed, and the remaining 64 will be cleared over the next two days
Mumbai: To ease traffic congestion on Andheri-Kurla Road, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began a three-day demolition drive on Wednesday, removing 74 of the 138 structures along a 13.40-metre-wide Development Plan (DP) road in K-East ward.
The road runs between Hasanath School on Kadamwadi Road and Uttam Dhaba on Marol-Maroshi Road. Officials said the structures were pulled down after the necessary legal formalities were completed, and the remaining 64 will be cleared over the next two days.
Once the road is widened, the additional space is expected to help ease congestion on the busy Andheri-Kurla corridor and allow smoother movement of traffic.
For the operation, the civic body has deployed 30 officers and staff, 20 civic workers, 50 private workers and 50 police personnel. Four JCB excavators, five dumpers, gas cutters and breakers are being used, along with two electricians.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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