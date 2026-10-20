‘Bullet for bullet, declares Eknath Shinde after attack on Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Police officers investigating the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have secured key leads and identified suspects involved in the shooting, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday, even as deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde declared that the government would adopt what he described as a “bullet for bullet” policy to eliminate underworld networks that target high-profile figures or civilians. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference regarding the recent firing incident on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff at Juhu (PTI)

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Fadnavis labelled those behind the attack as “cowards”. He said that the Mumbai police had tracked down the three assailants and passed on the information to the Rajasthan police, leading to their arrest from Kota railway station on Monday.

“As for their masterminds – who have been hiding elsewhere while sending instructions – we will track them down as well. These individuals may be operating from outside the state or even abroad; however, by coordinating with relevant state authorities and seeking assistance from the central government, we will locate them and take strict action. These people are cowards, and the Mumbai police know exactly how to set them straight. The public, as well as the Bollywood fraternity, have full faith in the Mumbai Police” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister said that though Shroff had security cover, the concerned personnel were not with him at the time of the attack.

As reported by HT, Sunday’s attack occurred around 7pm near Pushpa Park in Juhu, close to the Jamnabai Narsee School, when Shroff was returning after playing football at a club. Though the actor did not suffer gunshot injuries, his driver and a passerby were injured. Shortly after the incident, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack via posts on various social media platforms.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde declared that the authorities would retaliate aggressively against organised crime syndicates.

“Police will go to the root cause of this and stop such attempts. Bullet for bullet policy is the answer. Gang war reached its peak in Mumbai during the 1990s and was crushed at its roots. We will not tolerate such activities in Mumbai,” he said.

Asked if this implied that the police would eliminate the accused in an “encounter”, Shinde said that the police would do what is needed to maintain law and order.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said that the attack on Shroff was deeply disturbing. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut attacked the state government, underlining the brazen manner in which the gunmen carried out the attack in a busy area.

“There is jungle raj in Mumbai and the state. Law and order has collapsed. Mumbai faced extortion, firing, kidnapping and gang war in the 1990s and the same days are coming back now,” Raut said, adding that it was time for Maharashtra to have a full-time home minister.

Chief minister Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, was using the police only to fix his opponents, Raut alleged.

Responding to the criticism, Fadnavis pointed towards controversies during the tenure of the previous government, including the Mansukh Hiren murder case linked to the 2021 Antilia bomb scare as well as alleged irregularities in police transfers.

“Have they forgotten how their ministers had to go to jail? Even the country’s biggest industrialist was not safe during their tenure as a bomb was planted outside his house,” Fadnavis remarked. The Mumbai police was a professional force which enjoyed the full confidence of the public and the film industry, he asserted.