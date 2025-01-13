MUMBAI: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been upset ever since he was denied a minister’s post in the state cabinet, has begun aggressively mobilising OBCs through various social organisations, including his own Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad. On Sunday, while attending a gathering of youths from the Mali community, Bhujbal complained that the fighting spirit of OBCs had declined and also demanded either a countrywide caste census or a declaration from the Indian government that OBCs comprised 51% of India’s population. Either conduct caste census or declare that OBCs comprise 51%: Bhujbal

Even after Bhujbal won in the assembly election, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar excluded the veteran politician—who is not just the seniormost leader in his party but also the OBC face—from the cabinet. Bhujbal has been stewing ever since and has expressed his displeasure several times in the last one month. Now he is concentrating his energies on mobilising his caste brethren.

On Sunday Bhujbal attended the Mali community gathering at Shegaon in Buldhana district and raised his voice. “There is a lot of injustice against OBCs,” he said. “I too have suffered much injustice. But I fight for OBCs. I stand against the inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC category. I have been demanding a caste census since 2016. Either do that or declare that OBCs are 51% of India’s population.”

Bhujbal added that in other states, protests by some castes demanding OBC reservation had ended after a quota based on economic criteria (EWS) was introduced. “But this did not happen in Maharashtra,” he said. “The demand to be included in the OBC quota continues here—that man from Jalna (Manoj Jarange-Patil) is just not ready to listen. Who will explain to him that just reservation does not ensure jobs?” While indicating that Marathas needed to be happy with the EWS reservation, Bhujbal reiterated that he was not against reservation for the community, only against its being included in the OBC quota.

The Samata Parishad, an OBC organisation that works under the leadership of Bhujbal, has been holding meetings in Marathwada. On Sunday, at a meeting, it was decided to open branches of the organisation in every village and ensure that there was one member in every OBC home.