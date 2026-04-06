Mumbai, The Bombay High Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against fashion designer Riyaz Ganji of the famous brand 'Libas' in a contempt petition filed over alleged non-disclosure of assets and unpaid dues, saying he deserves "no sympathy or mercy" for his conduct. HC issues non-bailable warrant against fashion designer Ganji of Libas brand over pending dues

A single bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja, in an April 2 order, a copy of which was made available on Monday, took serious note of Ganji's absence despite being directed to remain present before the court and asked cops to ensure his presence on April 27, the next date of hearing.

The court observed that the fashion designer's conduct showed disregard for the judicial process and deserves "no sympathy or mercy".

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a company, GS Majestic Developers Pvt Ltd, against Libas Designs Ltd and others.

Ganji is Managing Director of Libas Designs.

The dispute arises out of Libas' franchisee store in GSM's Grand Walk Mall in Ludhiana, Punjab where Libas exited the premises without payment of contractual dues.

The petitioner on April 2 alleged that the respondents had failed to make complete and specific disclosures of their assets despite earlier court directions.

The HC noted that the details provided were vague, mentioning only locations such as Kurla, Pedder Road and Ludhiana without exact addresses, making it difficult to proceed with attachment.

The court directed its registry to issue a non-bailable warrant to secure Ganji's presence on the next date of hearing on April 27.

The Mumbai Police have been asked to execute the warrant through the police station concerned.

The court also restrained Ganji, including his company and its directors, from dealing with or disposing of any assets, movable or immovable, until further orders.

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