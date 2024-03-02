Thane: A 33-year-old Central Railway home guard died by suicide on Thursday by jumping in front of a running express between Khadvali and Titwala station due to a parking dispute in his society, said police sources. Home guard dies by suicide due to mental harassment from society members: Cops

The cops found a suicide note from his pocket, who was with the Thane Railway police of Central Railway, which mentioned that four residents of the society were mentally harassing him.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The accused, Sameer Deshmukh, 45, Subhash Shegar, 45, Deepak Shelar, 46, and Anil Salvi, 50, were booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the officials, he used to live with his parents and brother in Ravindra Galaxy in Nandap village, Titwala East. He was unmarried and was working for the Central Railway as a home guard for at least 12 years.

He had been living in the society for three months, and the dispute for the parking space had reached the local Kalyan Taluka police station where both parties filed complaints. However, the parking dispute increased daily, and the four society residents continued to argue over the lot.

A few days ago, in anger, he set his bike on fire in the society premises. Because of that, a bike next to his was also burnt and damaged. A case was also registered in Kalyan Taluka Rural Police Station of this bike burning.

An officer from the Kalyan Government Railway police station said he started getting more frustrated after an FIR was filed against him. In this frustration, he wrote a suicide note. The note said “The harassment from the four society members has been increasing day by day, and I am getting depressed due to their daily allegations and shouting at my place. I am taking this extreme step.”

He jumped in front of a fast-moving mail on February 29 at 3:51 pm near Titwala railway station, the officer said.

The police team reached the spot and sent the dead body to a government hospital for post-mortem. A suicide note was found in his pant pocket. P Kande, senior police inspector at Kalyan railway police station, said, “We have received a suicide note mentioning the mental harassment by the four society members and as per his brother’s statement, we have filed a case. All the four accused are absconding, but we will soon arrest them.”