INS Vikrant case: Bombay HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP's Kirit Somaiya
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya was on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay high court in the case over the alleged misappropriation of funds to preserve INS Vikrant, the first aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. The development came two days after Somaiya was denied anticipatory bail by the sessions court in connection with the same case, prompting him to approach the high court.
Somaiya and his son, Neil, are being investigated by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly failing to submit with the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, the ₹57 crore collected through crowdfunding to prevent INS Vikrant from being scrapped. On April 7, the Trombay Police registered an FIR against the father-son duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), on the basis of a complaint filed by a former army officer.
On April 10, the Maharashtra government transferred the case to the EOW of the Mumbai Police.
It is to be noted that while the drive to collect donation to preserve INS Vikrant was held in 2013-14, the controversy returned to public domain in recent days after the case was mentioned by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, whose family is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an alleged money-laundering case.
Somaiya, the BJP’s former MP from the Mumbai North-East constituency, has refuted all allegations made against him and his son.
-
A ferry godfather for your fur babies
Here's one good hooman who has become a saviour for those stuck in such situations. A resident of Delhi's Moti Bagh, Amarjeet Singh, has been running a taxi stand for over 40 years, and has converted one car into a pet taxi. The idea came to the sexagenarian, who loves animals, through one of his customers. Singh wishes to further expand his services but he needs to train other drivers first.
-
Contractor death: Karnataka minister booked for 'abetment of suicide'
A case has been registered against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister K S Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor, police said on Wednesday. They said Eshwarappa has been named as the first accused in the case. The FIR was registered based on a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier.
-
Punjab cadre ex-IPS officer Lalpura reappointed NCM chief
The central government on Tuesday re-appointed retired Punjab-cadre IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities. Also read: 2 Sikh men attacked in New York, 2nd such incident in 10 days: 'Deplorable' Lalpura, who was first appointed as chairman in September last year, had to resign from the post in December to contest as the BJP candidate from Ropar assembly constituency, which he lost.
-
Anjuman-E-Islam members offer pooja at Hanumantha temple
Members of the Anjuman-E-Islam, an educational and social organization, from Dharwad, offered a special pooja at the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple on Monday where a Muslim vendor's fruit cart was vandalised, The New Indian Express reported. Four Sri Ram Sene activists were held by police for the vandalism, making it one of the first arrests on the matter of economic boycott of Muslim vendors around temple premises.
-
Karnataka CM reacts after minister booked in contractor death case
After a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa over the death of a contractor who had accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday he will discuss the issue with his fellow Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The senior BJP leader was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide.
