Maharashtra reports 226 new Covid cases in 24 hours; active tally below 6,000

Maharashtra on Monday reported 226 new Covid-19 cases, down from nearly 550 the previous day, taking the overall tally to 81,62,120, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, said the health department. The country has been witnessing a consistent rise in Covid cases since March, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending April 20. (File Photo)

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,504, said a health department report. On Sunday, Maharashtra registered 545 cases and two deaths. The report said 505 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 80,07,840 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,776.

According to the report, with 9,154 new tests -- 7,364 at government laboratories, 1,658 at private labs and 132 by self-testing kits -- conducted in the last 24 hours, their total number rose to 8,69,02,863.

The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 108 new cases followed by 37 in the Kolhapur circle, 29 each in Pune and Nagpur, 13 in Nashik, nine in Akola and one in the Latur circle, it said. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Since January 1, 2023, 86 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the state with 72.09 per cent of these patients aged above 60 years. Also, 87 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, said the department.

According to the report, Mumbai city logged 59 Covid-19 cases, taking the overall count to 11,61,023, while the death toll remained static at 19,761. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.81 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,62,120; fresh cases: 226; death toll 1,48,504; recoveries 80,07,840; active cases 5,776; total tests 8,69,02,863.