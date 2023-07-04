Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai for next few days. Check region-wise forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather bulletin on Tuesday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Konkan, Goa, and Western Ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next five days with isolated extremely heavy falls in the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Mumbai may experience heavy downpours in the next four to five days, the IMD predicted on Monday.(AP)

Resuming after a day, moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday with continuous showers in some parts of the city. Meanwhile, IMD's regional centre for Mumbai has issued a 'yellow alert' for the next three days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Check Mumbai's region-wise forecast for this week:

Colaba

This region of the city is expected to receive heavy rain till Friday with a generally cloudy sky. In the subsequent days till Monday, light rain is likely over Colaba.

Santacruz

IMD predicted a ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ in Mumbai's Santacruz till Thursday. Moderate rain is expected on Friday and Saturday while light showers are likely on Sunday and Monday.

Worli

Here, heavy rain is likely to occur till Friday with moderate showers on Saturday.

Mulund

For Mulund, the Met Office predicted heavy rainfall till Thursday. It will receive moderate rain on Friday and Saturday and light showers on Sunday and Monday.

Borivali

Heavy rains with a cloudy sky are expected in Borivali till Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, moderate showers are expected in this part of the city.

Officials caution against venturing into beaches

Keeping the current weather prediction in mind, officials have cautioned citizens from venturing to beaches and into the sea, as the maximum tidal surge is expected to touch 4.6 to 4.8 metres, peaking on July 5. It is more than the 4.5-metre high-water mark.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal which will descend and turn into a low-pressure area soon. Once this moves inland, the monsoon running offshore from Maharashtra to Kerala will become active and bring heavy rainfall to the Konkan," said a meteorologist with the IMD in Mumbai.

