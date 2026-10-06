Over 90 galleries, foundations from 27 countries to participate in Art Mumbai in Nov

MUMBAI: Most major cities in the world have an art fair, be it Hong Kong, New York or Istanbul. Mumbai got its first in 2023, when Art Mumbai’s first edition was held, almost 13 years after Delhi’s India Art Fair. Yet, the commercial capital’s annual event has grown remarkably over the last four years. Mumbai, India - Oct. 5, 2026: Dinesh Vazirani, Nakul Dev Chawla and Minal Vazirani addressing to media for preview on Art Mumbai 2026, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

In its fourth edition, which will be held between November 12 and 15, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, 94 art galleries and foundations from 27 countries across India and abroad will show and sell their art, the founders of Mumbai’s fair said at a press meet on Monday. Fifty four galleries had participated in its first edition.

This year will also see a strong international presence with 21 galleries from London, Paris, Los Angeles, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and others. These include Perrotin, Richard Saltoun, Night Gallery, Rizq Art Gallery and Niru Ratnam. “It’s gratifying to see a significant international presence,” said Dinesh Vazirani, co-founder of Art Mumbai. It has quickly become a fair of prominence in the world. Overseas gallerists come to the city to network with stakeholders in the art industry and collectors to sell works of artists they represent. “Mumbai collectors are quieter. They look more inwards into their houses while looking for art and come ready to buy,” said Minal Vazirani, the co-founder of Art Mumbai.

These collectors, including a crop of young buyers, are the driving factor behind Art Mumbai’s success. The number of visitors to the four-day event, Art Mumbai claims has gone up by 30% since its inception, and ticket sales by almost 200%. “So many people walk up to us and tell us what they liked and didn’t like about the edition – that sense of ownership among the people of Mumbai for the fair is very gratifying,” she added.

Like every year, the fair will have a children’s day on Sunday with special guided walks for them, although curated walks will be a daily feature. There will also be performances and other activities dedicated to the kids. “Mumbai is one big family and this day at the fair is reflective of that,” adds Dinesh.

Another feature of the fair is the quintessential Mumbai glam. Film producer Karan Johar will host a Bollywood panel, details of which have been kept under the wraps. Designers Abu Jani and Sandip Khosla will celebrate 40 years of their fashion house with a grand fashion show.

Other highlights will include performances by bands, DJ nights, a show by a mentalist etc. “There is a lot more to experience at Art Mumbai than just art,” said co-founder Nakul Chawla.

While business is at the heart of the fair, information and education about art are crucial too. The sculpture park will be curated by Veerangana Solanki. Talks on art and panel discussions will have art curators, historians, gallerists, collectors and artists discuss AI and graphics on gallery walls, women in South Asian art, art practices, among others.

An even titled ‘A Poet and a Painter’ will see lyricist Javed Akhtar and Delhi-based self-taught artist Baaraan Ijlal speak about their collaboration, exploring how poetry and painting translate memory, belonging and contemporary urban life across two creative forms. The session will be curated by cultural theorist, poet and curator Ranjit Hoskote. The panel titled ‘Women to Watch’ will feature physician-turned-artist Indu Antony, curator and educator Vidya Shivdas, Solanki, and Minal Vazirani discussing Antony’s multidisciplinary practice and the themes explored through her work, presented in the context of the National Museum of Women in the Arts’ ‘Women to Watch’ initiative.

The fourth edition of the initiative -- Art Mumbai -- promises to create a vibrant long weekend of art viewing, information, education and some serious business along with some entertainment.

(The fourth edition of Art Mumbai will be held between November 12 and 15 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.)