Mumbai petrol, diesel price: Petrol rate tops ₹106-mark in city, diesel above ₹93

Fuel prices in Maharashtra's Mumbai were revised on Friday after oil marketing companies announced a nationwide increase in petrol and diesel rates amid rising global crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. Petrol and diesel rates increased after latest revision (PTI)

The latest fuel price revision is expected to affect daily travel expenses and transportation costs in major cities, including Mumbai, where petrol and diesel prices are already among the highest in the country.

New fuel prices in Mumbai Following the latest revision, petrol in Mumbai now costs ₹106.64 per litre, up by ₹3.10, while diesel has increased by ₹3.11 to ₹93.14 per litre. The revised prices came into effect from May 15. Mumbai continues to record among the highest fuel prices among major metro cities in the country.

The increase comes as international energy markets continue to remain under pressure because of tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty around key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

India imports a major share of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel prices sensitive to changes in global oil markets. The latest revision is expected to impact transportation costs and household expenses across several cities, including Mumbai.

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Pressure on oil companies grows Days before the fuel price revision, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri had indicated that rising global crude oil prices were increasing financial pressure on oil marketing companies, signalling that a fuel price increase could become necessary if international prices continued to remain high.

The latest hike also comes amid the Centre’s push to reduce fuel consumption during the ongoing global energy crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed to people to cut down on unnecessary fuel use, rely more on public transport and work from home wherever possible to help manage rising energy demand and costs.