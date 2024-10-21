Menu Explore
Pocso case against production house

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 21, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Mumbai police registered a case against Balaji Telefilm Ltd. for inappropriate scenes involving minors in ALT Balaji's web series, per POCSO Act.

Mumbai: The MHB police in Borivali on Sunday registered a case against Balaji Telefilm Limited under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in episodes of three web series aired by ALT Balaji, a subscription-based video on-demand platform.

Pocso case against production house
Pocso case against production house

The police complaint was filed by Swapnil Rewaji, a yoga instructor from Borivali in August 2021 but the FIR was registered after the Magistrate Court in Borivali ordered the police to book Balaji Telefilm Limited, run by Ekta and her mother.

Rewaji alleged in his FIR that minor girls were used for obscene filming in three web series namely, “Class of 2017”, “Class of 2020” and “Gandi Baat”.

The producers are booked under sections 13 (use of child for pornographic purposes) and 15 (punishment for storage of pornographic material involving child) of the POCSO Act, section 67(a) (punishment for broadcasting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Prevention Act, Section 292 of the Women Prohibition Act, Sections 293 and 295(a) of the IPC, and the Prevention of Cigarette and Tobacco Products Advertisement Act.

The complaint stated that between February and April 2021, a minor girl was subjected to obscene filming and lewd communication. The web series also depicted actors in school uniforms engaging in lewd acts, potentially harming children.

“Based on the court order we have registered the FIR and are investigating the case further,” said a police officer from the MHB police station.

Despite repeated attempts, Balaji Telefilm Limited did not respond till the time of going to press.

