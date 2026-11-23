After Gokul in Kolhapur, the election to the governing board of the Satara District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank has triggered another political row in western Maharashtra. DCC bank elections are crucial to rural politics in the region because of their economic significance. Revenge that has irked the big brother

Unlike the Mahayuti versus Congress contest in Gokul, the Satara election saw a power tussle within the ruling coalition, with the NCP and Shiv Sena-backed panels joining hands to keep the BJP-backed panel out of power.

Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai settled scores over the Zilla Parishad elections in March, when the BJP panel managed to capture power despite the Sena and NCP panels together having more seats. Desai had then alleged that he was manhandled by police and that two alliance members were detained to prevent them from voting. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde had described the incident as a “murder of democracy”.

This time, Desai teamed up with NCP minister Makrand Patil to ensure their alliance took control of the bank. Despite emerging as the single largest party with nine seats, the BJP panel was kept out of power as the NCP panel won eight seats and the Sena panel four.

Fuming BJP leaders have warned Desai of retaliation. Now the eyes are on the upcoming Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank elections.

The dynasties

In the powerful world of cooperative bodies, the more things change, the more they remain the same. While the RBI has been enforcing rules to limit the tenure of those occupying positions of power in cooperative banks, the move appears unlikely to dent the ambitions of political heavyweights.

The rule came into focus in September when the RBI ordered the removal of NCP leader and state Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil as a director of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank for continuing in the position for more than ten years.

Meanwhile, elections to various DCC banks held earlier this month saw the wives, brothers, sons, daughters and in-laws of political heavyweights elected in large numbers.

Sujay, son of water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, was elected chairman of the Ahilyanagar DCC Bank, while Vilas, son of Sambhajinagar MP Sandipan Bhumre, will head the Sambhajinagar bank. In Jalna, Rahul, son of former minister Babanrao Lonikar, was elected chairman.

The Parbhani-Hingoli DCC Bank witnessed an interesting outcome, with former legislator Ramprasad Bordikar elected chairman and his two daughters becoming directors. One of them, Meghna Sakore Bordikar, is a state minister.

Other prominent directors include former MLA Dheeraj Deshmukh, son of late Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Congress MLA Vishwajit Kadam in Latur and Sangli, respectively. Pooja Patil, wife of Sangli MP Vishal Patil, was also elected a director. Babasaheb Patil’s nephew and son-in-law were among those elected to the Latur bank.

*Extension or new chief secretary?

With Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal due to retire at the end of this month, speculation is rife in Mantralaya over whether he will get an extension or whether there will be a new head of the state administration.

A section of officials believes chief minister Devendra Fadnavis may approach the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking an extension for Aggarwal, citing the drought situation in the state. However, a senior official questioned whether Fadnavis would make such a request, given the PMO’s reluctance to grant extensions.

If Aggarwal does not get an extension, one of the three seniormost officers — Manisha Mhaiskar, Sanjay Sethi and Milind Mhaiskar — is likely to succeed him. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar is the seniormost among the three. Will Maharashtra get its second woman chief secretary after Sujata Saunik?

*NCP speculations and Modi’s Baramati visit

The much-discussed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Baramati’s Vidya Pratishthan, headed by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, has now been called off. The institution had invited Modi to inaugurate Prerana Sthal, a dome-cum-museum complex in Baramati.

The PM was initially expected to visit in October, and later in November, but the programme was postponed on three occasions for various reasons, including Pawar’s hospitalisation. Subsequently, it was speculated that Modi would visit Baramati on December 12, which also happens to be Pawar’s birthday.

The proposed visit had assumed political significance amid speculation about the possibility of Pawar’s party joining the NDA. Last Friday, however, Pawar himself confirmed that Modi’s visit had been called off for now.

The cancellation is also being viewed in political circles as an indication that the much-discussed merger of the NCP factions is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Uddhav’s Delhi trip

Amid speculation over which way the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will lean if the Modi government reintroduces the delimitation Bill in Parliament, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to visit Delhi in the first week of December.

Thackeray will be in the capital from December 6 to 8 to attend the wedding of AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s daughter. Sena (UBT) leaders say he is also likely to meet INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during the visit.

Significantly, there has been no indication of any meeting between Thackeray and NDA leaders.