Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer seeks reopening of probe
Mumbai The advocate for actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on drug-related charges in 2020, sought a re-opening of investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai zone) conducted in the past three years.
Satish Maneshinde, who also represented Aryan Khan — the 24-year-old son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, who was arrested in the high-profile Cordelia drug bust case last October — said that many such “Bollywood youngsters” had been summoned by the NCB but “nobody knows for what.”
Aryan was among six persons exonerated by the agency as it filed charges in a Mumbai court on Friday. Of the 20 persons arrested by the NCB in the cruise-ship drug case, the agency filed cases against 14.
Chakraborty came under the NCB scanner after an investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide purportedly revealed a trail of WhatsApp chats pertaining to the sale and purchase of drugs. She was arrested on September 8, 2020, four days after brother, Showik, was apprehended. The siblings were booked by the NCB for consumption, possession, illicit trafficking among other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
The probe in Aryan Khan’s case has exposed the way several such cases under the NDPS Act were dealt with by the NCB, Maneshinde said.
“She was neither a consumer nor was anything recovered from her,” the lawyer said. “There is no evidence against her, apart from the WhatsApp messages which had no corroboration. They booked her on the bases of some random entries of payment which had no corroboration.”
‘Small quantities’
Six grams of ‘charas’ found in a plastic pouch hidden in a shoe, five grams of ‘hashish’ in a pouch on the floor, 2.4 g of hydroponic weed — these were some of the recoveries made by the Narcotics Control Bureau when a team led by Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede raided cruise ship Cordelia on October 2, 2021. Twenty people were arrested in the high-profile case, including Aryan.
A special investigation team (SIT) of the NCB, formed under deputy director general Sanjay Singh to take over the investigation last November, called the case an “ordinary drug case” and not a conspiracy as was made out, and admitted that legal procedures were not followed while the raid was conducted, or while witness statements were recorded and evidence collected.
Last October, the agency claimed to have seized multiple drugs like 13 g of cocaine, 5 g of Mephedrone, 21 g of ‘charas’, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs. 1.33 lakh in cash.
According to the charge-sheet that a special investigation team (SIT) of the NCB filed on Friday before the Mumbai sessions court, the cruise ship bust case started with a “reliable information” received by one of their intelligence officers, Haresh Gangan, on October 2. The informer told him that some of guests of the cruise liner scheduled to leave for a holiday trip to Goa from the International Cruise Terminal at Green Gate in Mumbai were in possession of drugs with them.
Greater Noida resident Vikrant Chhokar and his friend Ismeet Singh Chadha were the first to be apprehended by the agency officials. On enquiry, both of them allegedly conceded that they had contraband material on them. Chhokar purportedly had 10 g of cocaine and 10 g of ‘charas; in his possession, while Chadha purportedly had 15 MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets.
Aryan Khan and his friend, Arbaaz Merchant, were intercepted by the NCB team. On enquiry, Merchant allegedly revealed that he was carrying ‘charas’ in a plastic pouch in his shoe. No contraband material was found in Aryan’s possession.
Delhi resident Gomit Chopra was allegedly found to be carrying 3 g cocaine and four MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets. The NCB team searched a room booked by Gurugram resident Nupur Satija and found 1.59 g of MDMA.
On October 4, the NCB team visited the cruise liner again after its captain informed the agency that three persons had been detained. One of them, Manish Rajgariya, was arrested for alleged possession of 2.4 g hydroponic weed. Thereafter, the agency arrested two more persons for possession: Shreyas Nair for allegedly carrying 2 g of ‘charas’ and Aachit Kumar for reportedly possessing 2.6 g of marijuana.
“The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has a specific provision under sections 27, 39 and 64 which deals with drug users. The law itself takes lenient view of the drug consumers and provides for their release without prosecution. The law says that that if the person is caught with small quantity or caught consuming, they can be rehabilitated,” said lawyer Taraq Sayyed.
Besides Aryan, five other accused — Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, Bhaskar Arora, Gopal Ji Anand and Avin Sahu — were given a clean chit in the 6000-page charge sheet filed by the NCB on Friday.
-
Parubai who was FTII’s in-campus choicest actor for students was also a waste picker
Pune: Parvati Limbaji Suryavanshi, the popular motherly figure of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India, died due to old age at Sassoon Hospital on Thursday night. The last film that Parvati acted in was by a first year student of film editing, Nikhil Tej. Parvati played an old, lonely yet determined woman obsessed with obtaining and providing water in the drought-hit terrain. The elderly figure also supported students during protests.
-
Drive against roadside encroachment: Action against 416 “dhaba” owners; 20 booked for operating illegal taxi stands
The state government had so far acted against 416 “dhaba” (roadside eateries) owners and removed 18,875 vehicles from 658 entry points of big cities since a state-wide drive was launched on May 19 against roadside encroachment, illegal parking, unauthorised operation of vehicles etc in compliance with chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, a government spokesman said here on Saturday.
-
Sex workers in Pune’s red light in Budhwar peth hail SC’s directive to police, hope for a better life
PUNE I am financially independent here. I want to live with dignity and enjoy my rights,” said a sex worker who is staying at Budhwar peth for the last five years. The judgment has triggered a wave of hope among the sex workers of Pune's red light in Budhwar peth. Various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have alleged that sex workers suffer verbal and physical abuse during raids and nakabandis which are conducted by the police.
-
Parking rates reduced at Noida’s Sector 18 market
Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday reduced the parking rates for multi-level as well as surface parking at Sector 18, following persistent demands from traders and shoppers visiting the area. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers will now be charged ₹20 and ₹10 respectively for parking for 30 minutes. For parking up to four hours, they will be charged ₹50 and ₹25 respectively. The authority has also reduced the rates of monthly passes for surface parking.
-
Centre gave strong message by transferring IAS couple, says Anurag Thakur
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the action against the IAS couple was to give a strong message that such facilities are only meant for sportspersons. IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga made the authorities of the Thyagraj Stadium vacate the stadium so that they could walk their dog, were transferred to distant places after the central government's intervention. The minister said athletes should get preference for using the stadium.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics