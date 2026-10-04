MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday protested against the partial shifting of operations from Terminal 1 (T1) of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Sena (UBT) lambasts shifting of operations from T1 to Navi Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport has two terminals—T1 at Santacruz and T2 at Sahar. The Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will close down T1 by October end for four years and begin its demolition on January 15, 2027. The closure will mean phase-wise redistribution of flights between T2 and NMIA.

Hitting out at the move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged on X that the BJP had already destroyed Mumbai by shifting financial centres out of the city. “Now by finishing off our airport, the BJP intends to finish Mumbai’s ability to connect with the world intentionally,” he said. Remarking that the Navi Mumbai airport was “supposed to be a +1 airport, not a way to simply push passengers to discomfort”, he asked: “Who is this loot being facilitated for?”

Several airlines have already opposed the cut in international flights at T2. Airlines said that the winter schedule was approved in June, and networks and aircraft deployment were planned then. They also said they had not been “consulted enough”. Passengers too will face much inconvenience travelling to Navi Mumbai due to the lack of connectivity. A proposed metro connecting the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports is still on paper.

The Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)-operated MIAL claimed that safety concerns regarding the 60-year-old building, including the fire in T1 in April, had prompted a phased redevelopment of T1. Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL, said that 91% of Mumbai Airport’s passenger traffic would remain unaffected. “Only the North section of Terminal 1B, which accounts for around one-third of Mumbai Airport’s capacity, is being demolished in Phase 1 to minimise passenger inconvenience and operational disruption,” he said.

AAHL said that Terminal 1 had long been identified as a safety-related concern but in the absence of an alternative airport, nothing could be done. “With Navi Mumbai International Airport now operational, the closure and phased demolition of Terminal 1 can no longer be deferred,” said the press release.