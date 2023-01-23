Action against 674 unrecognised schools under RTE

Mumbai: Taking a serious note of 674 unrecognised schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act across the state, director of secondary and higher secondary schools, Krishnakumar Patil, has ordered the officials concerned to initiate action against these schools.

Cracking a whip on deputy director of education, education officer for failing to take action against such schools, the director asked them to ensure that there should be no unauthorised school in the state by the next academic year (2023-24).

Several schools in the state do not register for the admission process as per the RTE, leaving many economically weaker section (EWS) students deprived of admission. According to the RTE, 25% of seats are reserved for admission of students from EWS in private unaided schools.

Of the 674 schools not registered under the RTE in the state for the academic year 2022-23, 239 are in Mumbai. Of them, 560 are primary and 114 secondary schools.

“Immediate action should be taken against these schools otherwise disciplinary action will be taken against the officials concerned,” Patil warned. These schools will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000 each day during which such contravention continues.

Meanwhile, for the academic year 2023-24, like the previous years, a centralised online admissions process will be used to admit students to the reserved seats. In the first phase, registration of schools has begun from Sunday (January, 23). Sharad Gosavi, director of primary education, in a circular mentioned that it is mandatory for every eligible school to register for the admission process. The registration will continue till February 3. Admission to the RTE seats will be conducted in a single phase.

Gosavi also said, “The authorities should take immediate action against schools that are not registered or are not providing 25% reserved seats as per the RTE.”

Education activist Nitin Dalvi said, “After several complaints about such schools, the officials are not taking any action. Due to this, many students are deprived of education. If action is not taken as per the rules in RTE Act, we will approach the court.”

On 239 unrecognised schools in Mumbai, Dalvi said, “Most of these schools had taken the RTE recognition from 2013 to 2016, but did not renew. We are following up with the education department on this on a regular basis, but no one is responding.”