Vikhe Patil, Jayant Patil suffer setbacks in cooperative bank polls

Pune/Nagpur: Two political heavyweights of Maharashtra–former NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and BJP cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil–suffered setbacks in the district central cooperative (DCC) bank elections, as local political rivalries and factional battles shaped the results across four districts. In Sangli, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, a political rival of Jayant Patil (above), defeated Vinod Pawar from the Jat PACS constituency, who was backed by leaders aligned with Patil’s camp. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Elections to the Sangli, Ahilyanagar, Satara and Yavatmal DCC banks were held on November 2. The election results, declared on Tuesday, are politically significant because DCC banks are key sources of agricultural credit and play a crucial role in the rural economy. Control over their boards gives political parties considerable influence over the district’s cooperative network, including primary agricultural credit societies (PACS), and the farmers who depend on them.

Sangli DCC Bank

In Sangli, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, a political rival of Jayant Patil, defeated Vinod Pawar from the Jat PACS constituency, who was backed by leaders aligned with Patil’s camp. Pawar’s decision to contest against Padalkar drew sharp criticism from within the BJP, as his brother, Sunil Pawar, is a party leader and zilla parishad member. Sunil, in fact, campaigned against his brother during the election.

Padalkar secured 54 votes, winning by a margin of 20. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called the MLA to congratulate him on what he described as a remarkable victory.

Elections were held in only six of the 21 bank’s board seats, with the remaining 15 candidates elected unopposed. Former NCP MP Sanjaykaka Patil defeated NCP (SP) candidate Suman Patil, wife of former state home minister R R Patil, by two votes in Tasgaon. In Kavathe Mahankal, former NCP minister Ajitrao Ghorpade defeated Shiv Sena’s Tanaji Patil. The remaining three contested seats went to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates.

“My political opponents worked overtime to ensure my defeat in the polls. But the voters of Jat PACS reposed their trust in me. My opponents even tried to prevent me from contesting by raising questions about my nomination. The voters have given them a befitting reply,” Padalkar said.

Jayant Patil did not respond to calls seeking his reaction.

In the 21-member board, the Congress has won six seats, the BJP five, the NCP three, the NCP (SP) four and the Shiv Sena three. The Congress, with the highest number of seats, is likely to claim to the chairman’s post.

Ahilyanagar DCC Bank

In Ahilyanagar, NCP (SP) MP Nilesh Lanke defeated the BJP’s Rahul Shinde from the Parner PACS constituency by 24 votes. Shinde is considered close to Vikhe Patil.

After his victory, Lanke took an indirect swipe at Vikhe Patil and his son Sujay without naming them. “One can own factories, educational institutions and immense wealth. But I have the blessings of the voters,” he said.

Ahead of the elections, Vikhe Patil and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat had appealed to political leaders to reach a consensus and avoid elections, citing the drought situation. However, Lanke refused to agree to an unopposed arrangement, given his longstanding political rivalry with Vikhe Patil.

Vikhe Patil and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat had appealed for an unopposed election, citing the drought situation. However, Lanke refused to agree to a consensus, given his longstanding rivalry with Vikhe Patil.

Sitting NCP MLA Kiran Lahamate also lost from the Akole constituency to Sanjeevani Shinde-Gaykar, considered close to Thorat.

Despite these defeats, Vikhe Patil and Thorat’s group secured 17 of the 21 board seats, putting them in a strong position to claim the chairmanship. Sujay Vikhe Patil, who was elected unopposed from Rahata, is being tipped for the post.

Speaking to reporters, Sujay congratulated Lanke on his victory. “There is no personal rivalry between politicians in the district. The elections were held without party affiliations. Our aim is to strengthen the hands of the farmers of the district,” he said, while also denying being in the race for the chairman’s post.

Satara DCC Bank

In Satara, the contest for the DCC Bank board was largely centred on rival factions within the Mahayuti alliance. Elections were held in 12 constituencies, while candidates in the remaining nine seats were elected unopposed.

District guardian minister and Shiv Sena leader Sambhuraj Desai, contesting the bank elections for the first time, defeated BJP’s Satyajeetsinh Patil from the Patan PACS constituency by 12 votes.

In the Man PACS constituency, BJP minister Jaykumar Gore defeated his brother Shekhar, who contested on a Shiv Sena ticket, and NCP candidate Manoj Pol.

“My victory is the result of the efforts of party workers and my son Yashraj, who worked hard for it,” Gore said. He also pointed out that a member of the Desai family was returning to the board after four decades. His grandfather, Balasaheb Desai, had earlier served as a director.

The BJP won nine seats on the 21-member board, the NCP eight and the Shiv Sena four.

Yavatmal DCC Bank

In Yavatmal, the Mahayuti ended the Congress’s 26-year control of the DCC Bank.

In the election leadership meeting held on Monday, the Lok Sabha MP from the district, Sanjay Deshmukh of the Shiv Sena, was elected unopposed as the bank’s new chairperson. Under a power-sharing arrangement, the BJP’s Nitin Bhutada and NCP functionary Vijay Jadhav were appointed as vice-chairpersons.

The Mahayuti-backed Baliraja Sahakar Panel won 16 of the 25 director seats, while the MVA secured nine. The new board faces the challenge of reviving the bank’s finances, with non-performing assets accounting for 54% of its loan portfolio and bad loans estimated at ₹550 crore. As a primary source of agricultural credit in the district, the bank’s financial distress has severely crippled its ability to disburse timely crop loans and financial aid during farming seasons.

Amid prevailing drought conditions and agricultural distress across Yavatmal, pressure is mounting on the new leadership to deliver immediate support to struggling farmers.

Deshmukh said the board would prioritise support for farmers and announced plans to meet Union cooperation minister Amit Shah to seek a special financial assistance package.