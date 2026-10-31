Woman rams multiple vehicles, tries to run over cops in Mumbai's Juhu area, booked
A woman allegedly hit several vehicles near Sangeet Bharati Chowk in Juhu on Friday night and tried to flee, police said.
A woman allegedly rammed her car into several vehicles, attempted to run over on-duty police personnel and created a commotion at a traffic signal in Mumbai’s western suburbs, police said on Saturday.
Following a complaint by the owner of the car that was hit, the Juhu police has registered a case related to the accident and rash driving, PTI reported. Officials informed that further investigation is underway.
ALSO READ | 4 Maharashtra FDA officers suspended over lapses during raids on hookah manufacturers
Reportedly collided with a car, scooter and a motorcycle
The incident took place near the Sangeet Bharati Chowk signal in Juhu around 8.30 pm on Friday. An official told PTI that the woman fled after hitting a stationary car, knocking down a scooter and a motorcycle before crashing into another car during the attempt to escape. According to local media, the woman was driving a BMW.
HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.
In the video shared online, the car continued to move even as a traffic policeman tried to stop it. He was heard asking her to wait till the police arrives, to which she replied, “Kitna der? (Tilll how long?)”. The police alleged that she tried to drive her vehicle towards personnel deployed at the spot.
‘This is how they harass’, said woman driver while recording
Reportedly, when a female police officer attempted to intervene and asked her to stop while recording the incident, the woman took out her mobile phone and began filming the officers and “created a ruckus”, the official said. “This is how they harass. They have opened the door of my car and surrounded me from all sides”, she was heard saying in the video while recording.
ALSO READ | 2 foreign nationals die in suspected electrocution at Bengaluru hotel pool
A constable later directed her to move the vehicle to the side of the road to ease the traffic congestion. As per the police, several passersby recorded the incident on their mobile phones.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.