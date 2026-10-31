Woman rams multiple vehicles, tries to run over cops in Mumbai's Juhu area, booked

Following a complaint by the owner of the car that was hit, the Juhu police has registered a case related to the accident and rash driving, PTI reported. Officials informed that further investigation is underway.

A woman allegedly rammed her car into several vehicles, attempted to run over on-duty police personnel and created a commotion at a traffic signal in Mumbai’s western suburbs, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near the Sangeet Bharati Chowk signal in Juhu around 8.30 pm on Friday. An official told PTI that the woman fled after hitting a stationary car, knocking down a scooter and a motorcycle before crashing into another car during the attempt to escape. According to local media, the woman was driving a BMW.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.

In the video shared online, the car continued to move even as a traffic policeman tried to stop it. He was heard asking her to wait till the police arrives, to which she replied, “Kitna der? (Tilll how long?)”. The police alleged that she tried to drive her vehicle towards personnel deployed at the spot.

‘This is how they harass’, said woman driver while recording Reportedly, when a female police officer attempted to intervene and asked her to stop while recording the incident, the woman took out her mobile phone and began filming the officers and “created a ruckus”, the official said. “This is how they harass. They have opened the door of my car and surrounded me from all sides”, she was heard saying in the video while recording.

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A constable later directed her to move the vehicle to the side of the road to ease the traffic congestion. As per the police, several passersby recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

(with inputs from PTI)