NCW seeks report in rape of Tihar inmate

delhi

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 01:39 IST

The National Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of the alleged rape of a woman prisoner by a Delhi police constable in a train on Saturday night. The commission on Wednesday urged the Delhi police commissioner to take immediate action and submit a detailed report.

A 42-year-old woman prisoner, who was returning from West Bengal from a court, has alleged that she was raped by a constable, who was part of the team escorting her back to Tihar jail.

The alleged rape took place on August 3 in a sleeper coach of the Nandan Kanan Express while the woman was returning from Murshidabad. On returning to Tihar jail on Sunday, the woman informed the jail doctor after which she was referred to a government hospital in west Delhi for medical examination. The woman, in her statement, said that though there were two woman constables too, the male constable (in- charge of the three-member team) forcefully took her to train’s lavatory and raped her.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the commission said, “The commission is anguished and has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter. The commission has urged the commissioner of police, Delhi to take immediate action in this regard and submit a detailed investigation report to the commission.”

Delhi police officers said they have registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation and have started probe. A senior police officer said they would visit the woman, currently lodged in Tihar, and record her statement.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 21:56 IST