94% industrial plots in Yeida area still vacant, says partial UP Govt survey

NOIDA: At least 94 per cent (%) of the industrial plots that fall under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) are yet to witness any kind of construction or setting up of industries, an ongoing survey conducted by Uttar Pradesh government in all industrial cities across the state has revealed, officials said on Monday. Yeida’s CEO RK Singh said that they have started a drive to ensure that all plots allotted for the usage, witness operations. (HT Archive)

However, Noida, almost 50 years old industrial town, has only 6%t industrial plots lying unused, and its neighbouring Greater Noida, established in 1992 for industrial development, has 16% of its industrial plots left unused.

As of now the 77% completed survey—out of 33,493 plots reviewed across the state, 8,235 (25%) were found vacant, or not used for the purpose for which these were allotted, said the survey conducted by the Invest UP, a state government agency.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the agency to carry out the survey to create an authentic digital database of land utilisation across all major industrial authorities, including Noida, Greater Noida, Yeida, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA), and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), said officials.

In Gautam Budh Nagar district, which houses three of the state’s most successful and economically crucial industrial cities, the survey said that there is a gap in the land use patterns.

In Yeida, out of 3,476 industrial plots, 3,264 (94%) remain vacant, with only 8 functional, 198 under construction, and 6 non-functional.

“Many of these plots were allotted years ago, but allottees neither began construction nor operations,” said a Yeida official aware of the development.

Yeida’s CEO RK Singh said that they have started a drive to ensure that all plots allotted for the usage, witness operations.

“We have issued notices warning of cancellation if activity does not begin soon. We have sought the layout plan from the owners of these plots, and detailed reports as to when they will set up the unit, and start operations. If they violate rules then the action will follow,” said Singh.

In Greater Noida, of 2,677 plots, 416 (16%) are vacant, 1,624 operational, 311 under construction, and 326 non-functional.

“Greater Noida’s growth has been steady but slower than Noida’s, largely due to financing and litigation issues in older industrial sectors. But now things are improving due to the airport impacting the area positively,” said a Greater Noida authority official aware of the development.

In Noida, of the 7,742 plots, 5,308 are operational, and only 497 (6%) remain vacant — the lowest in the state. Additionally, 802 units are under construction and 1,135 non-functional. Authority officials attributed this to strong investor presence and consistent industrial activity in electronics, IT and textiles among others.

“Noida has performed well on all fronts including industrial usage of the plots. And it will further improve the performance,” said Noida authority’s additional CEO Krishan Karunesh.

The three authorities – Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida -- account for nearly 14,000 industrial plots, with around 4,000 yet to witness the operations, said survey.

Officials said reallocating the idle plots could unlock major tracts of land for new investments, particularly in EV manufacturing, data centres, and warehousing.

The ongoing survey is being conducted jointly by Invest UP and Ramtek Software Private Limited, using the Nivesh Mitra single-window platform. Teams are geo-tagging each unit and collecting verified details such as GST, MSME registration, and CIN data, said officials.

The final report will guide the government’s upcoming industrial land reallocation policy, helping to reclaim long-idle plots and channel them toward projects aligned with Uttar Pradesh’s $1-trillion economy goal, said officials.