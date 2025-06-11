Fire breaks out at private hospital in Noida; none hurt

Noida: A fire broke out at a private hospital following a short circuit in its physiotherapy unit in Noida, Sector 11, on Wednesday morning, fire officials said, adding that no casualties were reported. The fire originated in the physiotherapy unit on the ground floor of the hospital and it is suspected that a short circuit may have caused the fire. (Representational image)

“On Wednesday around 8 am, the fire control room received information from hospital staff that a fire had broken out on the ground floor of the hospital,” said Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer of Gautam Budh Nagar.

The CFO said, “Upon receiving the information, three fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control within an hour.”

During the investigation, it came to light that the fire originated in the physiotherapy unit on the ground floor. “The physiotherapy unit is located at a distance from the main hospital, so it was not necessary to evacuate any patients due to smoke,” said Chaubey, adding that it is suspected some electrical equipment was left late Monday night before the unit was closed.

“The unit was closed when the fire broke out. It is suspected that a short circuit may have caused the fire. No casualties were reported, and hospital staff attempted to contain the fire before firefighters arrived,” Chaubey added.