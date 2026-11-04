Ghaziabad police to issue about 275 temporary sales licenses for green fireworks

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police commissionerate will issue about 275 temporary licenses for sale of green fireworks ahead of Diwali festival falling on Sunday (November 8), the police said on Tuesday. According to senior police officials, about 120 temporary licenses will be issued to sell green fireworks in the trans-Hindon zone, about 100 in the city zone, and another 52 in the rural zone. (HT Photo)

According to senior police officials, about 120 temporary licenses will be issued to sell green fireworks in the trans-Hindon zone, about 100 in the city zone, and another 52 in the rural zone.

Rijul, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Trans-Hindon Zone, “About 120 temporary licenses will be issued as per applications received. These will be for the sale of green crackers. Any shop not having a license will not be allowed to operate, and legal action will be initiated.”

DCP (city zone) Dhawal Jaiswal said that 100 licenses will be issued in the city zone as per the applications received.

Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP (rural zone) said, “In rural zone, we will issue 52 licenses in the Modinagar, Muradnagar, and Loni areas. Only green firecrackers will be allowed, and the license holder will have to abide by legal directions in this regard.”

On October 31, the police identified 11 locations where the shops for sales of green fireworks shall come up after obtaining proper licenses and the sales will be allowed between November 5-7, police added.

Officials said police in the trans-Hindon zone, comprising Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Vaishali, Kaushambi, Sahibabad, and other areas, have identified three locations where the shops will be set up. These comprise the vacant Awas Vikas land behind Indirapuram police station, Gol Park Ram Lila Ground in Sahibabad, and vacant land in front of the Oxy Home high-rise at Tila Morh.

In the city zone, police said, shops will be allowed at three Ramlila grounds -- at Ghanta Ghar, Kavi Nagar, and Sector 9 in Raj Nagar.

In the rural zone, comprising areas such as Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar, shops will permitted at five locations-- Nagar Palika ground at Garhi Kataiya, Loni Inter College ground, KN Modi ground, the ground of Maharshi Inter College at Sara Road, and Ramlila Ground at Chungi number 3 in Muradnagar, police added.

For issuing temporary licences and setting up of shops, police have laid down 28 conditions for the prospective allottees.

The conditions require only one applicant to apply for a green firecracker licence for one location; the allottee will have to obtain a fire NOC from chief fire officer; firecrackers will not be sold after November 7; there should be no violation of orders issued by the Supreme Court or the National Green Tribunal, failing which an FIR will be filed against the firecracker seller; and the permission will be valid only for sale of green firecrackers, with the sale of any kind of traditional, harmful or prohibited firecrackers prohibited.