Man dies by suicide in Greater Noida flat, no note found

Greater Noida: A 21-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at his rented flat in Greater Noida’s Alpha 2, police said on Thursday, adding that no suicide note was found. According to police, the victim was grieving two recent deaths in the family.

According to police, the victim was grieving two recent deaths in the family.

The victim’s family members told police that the 21-year-old called one of his relatives hours before the incident and shared his thoughts about the extreme step. Then the victim’s mother called him to counsel him, but he was later found dead, police said.

The incident surfaced after the man did not respond to his family’s phone calls on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Thereafter, his mother contacted a nearby relative, who found the 21-year-old hanging.

Vinod Kumar, SHO of Beta 2, said: “His aunt died of health issues around a month ago. Thereafter, his 18-year-old brother, who was attached to her aunt, died by suicide in Kasganj. The 21-year–old got depressed over back-to-back deaths in the family. His family members sent him to Greater Noida, hoping he could overcome his grief.”

Police identified the deceased as a native of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, who shifted to Alpha 2 around a month ago and enrolled in an online MCA course.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, said: “He told his mother over a phone call that he was not feeling well after the death of his brother and aunt. Following discussion, he assured her that he would be fine. However, a relative later found him hanging.”

Police said the victim is survived by his parents and a sister. His post-mortem was conducted in the presence of his family members, and no case has been registered.