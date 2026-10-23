Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Min wages increased for workers in Noida, Greater Noida from Oct 1

UP sets Gautam Budh Nagar minimum monthly wages at 13,883 for unskilled and 17,106 for skilled workers from October 2026 to March 2027.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 00:12:25 IST
By Maria Khan
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

NOIDA: Unskilled workers in Gautam Budh Nagar will get a minimum monthly wage of 13,883 while skilled workers will be entitled to 17,106 under the revised variable dearness allowance (VDA) rates, according to the UP labour department.

The revision comes months after widespread workers’ protests in Noida’s industrial areas for higher wages. (HT)
The revision comes months after widespread workers’ protests in Noida’s industrial areas for higher wages. (HT)

The revision, applicable from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, comes months after widespread worker protests in Noida’s industrial areas in April for higher wages, better overtime payments and improved working conditions.

Following the protests, unskilled workers’ wages were raised from 11,313 to 13,690, and skilled from 13,940 to 16,868.

The protests followed Haryana’s announcement of a minimum-wage increase. Workers, including those employed in factories in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area, raised concerns over wages and sought improvements in benefits, including weekly offs and bonuses. Following protests, the UP government announced an interim raise in minimum wages.

The latest October adjustment reflects the VDA mechanism rather than a fresh, across-the-board wage settlement, said officials. The revised rates that cover unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, are based on the average All India Consumer Price Index for January to June 2026, which stood at 431 points, officials said. In a statement on Thursday, additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said the rates had been calculated using prescribed consumer price index.

“The variable dearness allowance rates for the period from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, have been calculated on the basis of the average All India Consumer Price Index for January to June 2026, which stood at 431 points,” he said.

The monthly wage for unskilled workers comprises a basic wage of 12,885 and VDA of 998.59, while semi-skilled workers will receive 15,271.41, including a basic wage of 14,173 and VDA of 1,098.41.

For skilled workers, the revised monthly wage comprises a basic wage of 15,876 and VDA of 1,230.39.

The corresponding daily wages have been fixed at 533.98 for unskilled workers, 587.36 for semi-skilled workers and 657.94 for skilled workers.

The daily wage is calculated by dividing monthly wage by 26, with the calculation accounting for weekly rest days treated as paid holidays, said assistant labour commissioner Suyash Pandey.

  • Maria Khan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Maria Khan

    Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Noida News/Min Wages Increased For Workers In Noida, Greater Noida From Oct 1
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes