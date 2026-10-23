Min wages increased for workers in Noida, Greater Noida from Oct 1

NOIDA: Unskilled workers in Gautam Budh Nagar will get a minimum monthly wage of ₹13,883 while skilled workers will be entitled to ₹17,106 under the revised variable dearness allowance (VDA) rates, according to the UP labour department. The revision comes months after widespread workers’ protests in Noida’s industrial areas for higher wages. (HT)

The revision, applicable from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, comes months after widespread worker protests in Noida’s industrial areas in April for higher wages, better overtime payments and improved working conditions.

Following the protests, unskilled workers’ wages were raised from ₹11,313 to ₹13,690, and skilled from ₹13,940 to ₹16,868.

The protests followed Haryana’s announcement of a minimum-wage increase. Workers, including those employed in factories in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area, raised concerns over wages and sought improvements in benefits, including weekly offs and bonuses. Following protests, the UP government announced an interim raise in minimum wages.

The latest October adjustment reflects the VDA mechanism rather than a fresh, across-the-board wage settlement, said officials. The revised rates that cover unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, are based on the average All India Consumer Price Index for January to June 2026, which stood at 431 points, officials said. In a statement on Thursday, additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said the rates had been calculated using prescribed consumer price index.

“The variable dearness allowance rates for the period from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, have been calculated on the basis of the average All India Consumer Price Index for January to June 2026, which stood at 431 points,” he said.

The monthly wage for unskilled workers comprises a basic wage of ₹12,885 and VDA of ₹998.59, while semi-skilled workers will receive ₹15,271.41, including a basic wage of ₹14,173 and VDA of ₹1,098.41.

For skilled workers, the revised monthly wage comprises a basic wage of ₹15,876 and VDA of ₹1,230.39.

The corresponding daily wages have been fixed at ₹533.98 for unskilled workers, ₹587.36 for semi-skilled workers and ₹657.94 for skilled workers.

The daily wage is calculated by dividing monthly wage by 26, with the calculation accounting for weekly rest days treated as paid holidays, said assistant labour commissioner Suyash Pandey.