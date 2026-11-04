Noida Golf Course set to get a grand ₹31-crore makeover

Noida: The Noida Golf Course (NGC) in Sector 38B is undergoing a ₹22.5-crore renovation, along with an additional ₹8.55-crore modernisation of its clubhouse, officials said. The renovation aims to upgrade its playing facilities, improve course design and introduce modern water-management systems. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The first phase of the golf course renovation is expected to be completed by March 2027, while the second (the final) phase, is likely to take another year or more, they said.

Spread over 98 acres, the 36-year-old golf course has around 5,000 members. The renovation aims to upgrade its playing facilities, improve course design and introduce modern water-management systems, the officials added.

“At the heart of this transformation is the introduction of ‘Sun Queen’, a premium Bermuda grass variant, to the fairways and tee boxes. This is the first time this high-performance turf is being used in India. Complemented by Tif-dwarf grass on USGA-specified greens, the course promises an exceptional playing surface throughout the year,” said Dr Steven Menezes, secretary of the NGC management board.

The redesigned course will feature new landforms and undulations across playing areas, improved drainage systems across all holes, automated irrigation facilities and strategically positioned bunkers designed to make the game more challenging. Multiple tee boxes will also be developed, officials said.

The redesigned course will have eight interconnected water bodies to facilitate drainage and store treated sewage treatment plant (STP) water for irrigation. The stored water is expected to meet the course’s irrigation requirements for 10 days. The club has also installed 14 rainwater harvesting stations to recharge groundwater, officials said.

“The course had very little character and did not sufficiently challenge golfers, which was missing in the earlier design. The irrigation system was also old and worn out. With these renovations, we are hoping to provide members with a completely different challenge and a better experience,” said Vijit Nandrog, a club member and architect of the renovation project.

Meanwhile, the club is undertaking an ₹8.55-crore modernisation of its clubhouse, with plans to convert the existing cottage-style structure into a more contemporary dining and recreational space.

The first-floor function room and adjoining terrace are being converted into a restaurant and bar overlooking the golf course. The existing ground-floor bar is also being redesigned to increase seating capacity, while the underutilised card room will be converted into another dining and bar facility. The kitchens are also undergoing structural and technological upgrades to support the expanded facilities, according to the management committee.

Officials said nearly half of the golf course remains operational during the ongoing work, with play continuing without major disruptions.

The club also has more than 1,300 applicants on its membership waiting list. The entrance fee currently ranges from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh, depending on the membership category, committee members said.

The fees, which have remained unchanged for several years, are under review, with an upward revision anticipated to reflect the club’s upgraded infrastructure, they added.

With the club already operating at capacity, applicants face lengthy waiting periods that vary by membership category. Those in the general civilian category wait around three years, while government officials may have to wait up to 15 years, officials said.

Prospective members are required to undergo interviews and evaluations by the membership subcommittee.

The selection process takes into account applicants’ golfing experience and credentials, including training certificates from National Golf Academy of India (NGAI)-certified coaches, past playing records and performance in a mandatory golf test. Players seeded by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and the Professional Golfers’ Tour of India (PGTI) are also given special consideration, officials said.

Recently, around 100 applicants on the waiting list were informed that their turn for membership had arrived, the management committee said.